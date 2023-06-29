Classifieds for June 29, 2023

Real Estate

RV/TINY HOME LOTS for sale. $40k-$50k/ea. Each lot comes with water, power, and septic run to each lot. Located in Franklin, NC. (828)200- 0161. Go to our web site for directions and more info. www.TinyMountainEstates .com

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

IN HOME AID Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. CNA Trained Caregiver, Over 16 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

ECHO CHAIN SAW C310 16” Bar Good Condition $200. (828)421-5264.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS GI Boot, OCP Scorpion Multi-Cam Marpat Camo, Nets, Ammo Can’s, Uniforms, Vests, Packs Field Gear, GI Wool Blankets. 3 Day Assault Pack, W/C Poncho Liner/Woobie. We Buy, Trade All Types Military Clothing, Field Gear. Open Mon.-Fri., 9-6 Sat 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd., Franklin, NC, (828)349- 3140.

Garage & Yard Sales

10-FAMILY Saturday, July 1, 8-? Coon Club off Wide Horizon Dr. Building Over Flowing with deals.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY Craft Show, Saturday, July 8, 10am-3pm, Carson Building, Old Murphy Rd., Franklin, Across from Recycling Center, 10 Crafters, All Displaying Different Crafts. Get your Holiday Shopping Done Early!

HUGE INDOOR CHURCH Yard Sale. Friday, June 30, 8:30-4, Saturday July 1, 8:30-4:00. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 22 Bartlett Street Sylva, NC. Rain or Shine.

Community Fundraisers

SPAGHETTI DINNER Stacey Dryman fundraiser, help with cancer expenses, Sky Valley-Scaly Mtn. Volunteer Fire & Rescue Building, Hale Ridge Rd., Saturday, July 1, 11am–4pm, Adults $10.00; Children under 10, $8.

Donations accepted by mail to Scaly Mountain Church of God, 278 Buck Knob Road, Scaly Mountain, NC 28775.

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

CUSTOMER SERVICE position available, must be knowledgeable of the 7 western counties of NC. in order to give out visitor information. Sales experience need- ed as well. Fun job! Contact: martha@visitsmokies.org (828)369-9606.