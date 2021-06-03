Classifieds for June 3, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land. Light Restrictions. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,000/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. for Sale

FUTON FULLSIZE WOOD w/6” mattress & cover $130. Matching Three drawer 31” cabinet $30. Recliner Rckr/Swv beige $75. All Like New! (828)349-1201.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Notices

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA County of Cherokee, South Carolina. Department of Social Services, Plaintiff, vs. April Nations) Dustin Bo Rodmaker Defendants. In the interest of: D.N. 2006 K.R. 2007) Minors Under the Age of 18. In the Family Court Seventh Judicial Circuit 2020-DR-11-545 Summons and Notice to Defendant: Dustin Bo Rodmaker You Are Herby Notified that a termination of parental rights hearing will take place in this matter on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse, Family Court, 125 E. Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, South Carolina 29340. You are Hereby Summoned and required to answer the complaint for termination of your parental rights in and to the minor children in this action, the original of which was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Cherokee County, Gaffney, SC on November 19, 2020, and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff at 1434 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the Plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the Defendant Dustin Bo Rodmaker for the relief demanded in the complaint. You Are Further Notified that: (1) the Guardian ad litem (GAL) who is appointed by the court in this action to represent the best interests of the children will provide the family court with a written report that includes an evaluation and assessment of the issues brought before the court along with recommendations; (2) the GAL’s written report will be available for review twenty-four (24) hours in advance of the hearing; (3) you may review the report at the GAL Program county office. /s/Andrew T. Potter. Andrew T. Potter, Attorney for the Plaintiff SC Bar# 13413. South Carolina Dept. of Social Services 1434 N. Limestone St. Gaffney, SC 29340. May 27, 2021. Gaffney, South Carolina

Garage & Yard Sales

SIX FAMILIES Building Full of Items, Saturday, June 5, Coon Club Wide Horizon Dr. Starting at 8am.

FAWNS ARE ARRIVING Come Support our Licensed Rehabbers for Huge Sale. Proceeds go Towards Milk. Also this is in memory of one of the best Rehabbers Mark Meire. He will be very much missed. Saturday, June 5, 3001 Old Murphy Rd. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (828)349-3353.

JUNE 5, 8-2, 329 PALMER DR. Lots of baby clothes, small appliances, furniture, exercise equipment, home decor and misc. Cancel if rain.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

SPAGHETTI DINNER Craft and Bake Sale Fundraiser. Benefits Youth missions trip to Nicaragua. Franklin Covenant Church. June 5th from 5:30-7pm $10 per dinner

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s and In Home Aids, Part-time flexible hours. Contact Heather (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Gardener’s Assistant, Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Banquet Server, Restaurant Reservationist, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Cook, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Night Auditor, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Retail Associate, Spa Attendant, Spa Concierge, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist. Benefits and PTO for Full-time. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time positions in sales and in warehouse & delivery personnel. Must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and/or customer service experience preferred. Competitive starting pay. Generous benefits for full-time positions. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

ANGLIN’S IN OTTO is seeking a Lot Technician. Responsibilities include: organization and presentation of the outdoor trailer and RV areas. Maintain the appearance of the lot. Assist with service and maintenance duties as directed. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Park/move trailers and RVs, Wash RVs as needed, Perform visual safety inspection (lights, safety chain, decking, etc.) on rental trailers, Maintain lot including but not limited to mowing and weed removal, Support Service Technicians as needed, Clean and organize store and support areas as directed, Other duties as assigned. QUALIFICATIONS, Ability to communicate clearly and follow direction, Valid Driver’s License, High School Diploma or equivalent (GED) preferred, Availability to work Monday–Friday. No phone calls please. Stop by 9957 Georgia Road to apply.

PART-TIME SECRETARY 24/30 hours Week, Computer Skills a Plus. (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tool and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.