Classifieds for June 8, 2023

Real Estate

BY OWNER 5.36 ACRES Plus RV, Fires Creek Area, Quiet, High End 4BD/3BA Brick Home, Over 2600 sq.ft. Great Mountain View. $525,000. (828)371-1497.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 27 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

Misc. For Sale

TOOLS, FISHING RODS and Misc. Items, Nearly New Table Saw, Skillsaw, Miter Saw, Hand Tools, Other Items in Franklin. (352)572- 7468.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8-12,Saturdays. Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring greens are in! Honey, Soap, Pastries, Tomatoes, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Boats & Campers

INTECH 2020 RV FLYER Explore, off road pkg + many options. Spacious adventure camper micro-lite toy hauler. 14’x 7+ wide. MSRP for 2023 $35k. All-Aluminum, 2,000 pounds can be towed by smaller SUVs and trucks. Lift kit, off road tires, electric tongue jack, double rear doors, slide-out kitchen, 12v & USB & 120V, roof rack, 2 bat wing awnings, 2 tip outs, large beds, ac, heater. $19,999. information and pics. (727)408-7008.

2005 FLEETWOOD Terra 32S, 42K miles, new tires, new Seatcraft recliners, 50- inch TV in living room, 24- inch in bedroom, new floors, lots of updates. $35K, call for more info. (828)371-7284.

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828)349-0061.

2021 FOREST RIVER R- POD 19’ RV with Slide-out and Lots of Options. New-never Used. Call (828)371- 1497.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Help Wanted

HOUSEKEEPERS required Franklin Terrace B&B call or apply in person (828)369- 8888. No SMS.

RECEPTIONIST/CLERICAL Assistant position-for a busy alternative medicine & acupuncture clinic; no experience necessary, will train; Must be friendly, outgoing person & bilingual a plus Call (828)332-0259 (please leave a message) or come by the clinic 11:00 to 4:00 Tuesday thru Saturday at 189 Highlands Rd., Franklin.”

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE Company Hiring an Honest Reliable Person. Must Have Drivers License. Call Chris @ (828)342-4995.