Classifieds for June 9, 2022

Real Estate

REDUCED 2 ACRES Unrestricted Land w/30×50 Metal Building on HP McCoy Just North of Cowee, Beautiful River and Mountain Views. $140,000. Call (352)603-4249.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL BUILDING 960 sq. feet, central heat/air, 3 offices, front showroom, storage room and bathroom. $800 per month, with $800.00 security. Call (828)524-5601 or email ldurden@dnet.net.

Services

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)332-4415.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

CAROLINA CUTTERS Accepting New Clients Offering Mowing, WeedEating, Hedge Trimming, Pressure Washing, and more. Call Chris (828)347-0943.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

SKILLED CERTIFIED NURSING Assistant/Companion, Available 12-hour Shifts, Cooking, Cleaning, Laundry. Experience working with matters of dementia and sundowning. (845)807-4121.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

ELLIPTICAL EXERCISE MACINE (Pro-form model Ergostride) Like New $75. (828)524-3775.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S , Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

5+ FAMILIES Saturday, June 11, 8am-?, Coon Hunters Club, 3056 Wide Horizon Dr. Building Full of Goodies!

MULTI-FAMILY SALE June 11, 8am-2pm, Dining Room Table 6 Chairs, Bathroom Vanity, Bathtub, Lots off Miscellaneous Items. Corner of River Road and Bryson Branch off Highlands Rd.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY 8AM-3PM Rain or Shine, Tools, Books, Vintage Linens, Quilting Supplies & More! 4594 Rose Creek Rd., off 28N.

SATURDAY JUNE 11, 8AM-1PM 121 Meadow Brook Dr, Kitchen Ware, Home Decor, Furniture, TV’s, Ameri Glide Horizon Chair Lift.

MULTI-FAMILY Fri. 6/10 & Sat. 6/11, 8am-3pm, 200 Bates Branch Rd., Franklin. Men’s XL Leather Jackets & Chaps, truck tailgate ramps, H-D Trike cover, XBox games, plus many other items. Will cancel Sat. if raining. (813)461-9353 for rain cancellation info only.

LADY ON GREEN is back Friday-Saturday 9-1. Household, Vintage, Holiday Decorations, Travel Wheelchair, Bath Transfer Bench. Plus So Much More! Rain or Shine. Cash Only and Please Do Not Park on Neighboring Property. 52 Green Rd. Off Jim Berry.

HUGE BENEFIT YARD SALE: Saturday, June 11, 8am-2pm for HSBC Operation Christmas Child Fund (to purchase items for shoeboxes). Furniture, yard equipment, TV. ladies golf clubs, clothing, purses, household items, 1425 Ray Cove Rd., (near Wallace Branch). Franklin. Rain or Shine

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am-4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

LIBERTY WOOD PRODUCTS Liberty Wood Products is hiring cabinet installers, assemblers, woodworkers. To apply call (828)524-7958 or visit LibertyWoodProducts.com/contact-us

FRANKLIN BODY SHOP has Opening for Experienced Body Man/Painter. Hourly or Commission. Paid Days Off/Sick Days. Apply at 69 Mill St. or Franklinbody@frontier.com

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.