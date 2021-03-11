Classifieds for March 11, 2021

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 3BD/2BA doublewide manufactured home on .61-acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1337 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call or text your email address for details. $55,000. (828)346-1200.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

GE DISHWASHER White/Stainless Steel Interior. Antique Oak Sideboard, Victorian Style. Antique Oak Dresser, 3 Drawers with Mirror. (828)332-0345.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTING INDOOR CAT Older Couple Wants to Give a Young Cat An Excellent Home. Call Leave Message (828)421-8440.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

HELP DARRYL FIGHT Pancreatic Cancer. For More Information: MeetDarryl.info

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help wanted

SEEKING PERSON FOR Lawn Maintenance crew. Drivers license and transportation to work required. Ability to follow directions, able to use weedeaters, etc. Pay discussed at interview. Applications available at 29 Lickskillet Road, Franklin.

SEEKING HARDSCAPE/ LANDSCAPE Crewleader. 2+ years experience with pavers, retaining walls, etc. Must have drivers license and transportation. Pay discussed at interview. Applications available at 29 LIckskillet Road, Franklin.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. $500 sign on bonus for FT Bellman, Housekeeping, Dishwasher! Now recruiting for Houseman, Turndown Attendants, Overnight Housekeeper, Bartender, Host, Server, Busser, Club Server, PT Banquet Server, F&B MIT, F&B Asst. Mgr, Cook, Pastry and Bread Cook, Spa Concierge, Spa Attendant, Cosmetologist, Massage Therapist, Fitness Manager, Reservation Specialist, Front Desk, PT Warehouse Asst., PT Retail Sales, Seasonal Culinary Gardens Crew. Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

CAROLINA MOTEL is hiring for the 2021 Season. Housekeepers and front desk personal. Starting Wages: $10 to $12 per hours plus bonuses. Non-smoking environment. Please call (828)524-3380 for interview.

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE Company Hiring an Honest Reliable Person. Must Have Drivers License and Able to Work Alone. Call Chris @ (828)342-4995.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for dependable personnel for warehouse & delivery. Positions available in multiple locations. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Roofers and Subcontractors. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL Applicants should have two years of experience assisting attorney with closing real estate transactions. Proficiency with SoftPro software a must. We believe in excellent client service, and our ideal candidate should have a positive attitude, pay attention to detail, and have strong organizational and time management skills. Excellent telephone, writing skills and computer literacy are required. We offer paid health insurance, 401-k, paid time off and annual bonus. Paid bi-monthly; competitive salary to be determined based on experience. Send resume and cover letter to info@gillettelawnc.com

LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED Finish Carpenters also Window and Door Installers. Must Have Transportation. Call Jim (828)371-7792.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time sales and administrative positions. Sales–must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and customer service experience preferred. Design Assistant–must be attentive to detail, have computer and organizational skills. Duties include placing and following up on Purchase Orders, managing accounts, and working closely with our in-house Designer and design clients. Apply in person at 2089 Dillard Road, Highlands, NC 28741

OFFICE ASSISTANT Must have previous experience in an office environment. Attention to details and ability to multitask required. Quickbooks experience a plus. Full-time. Apply in person at 611 Highlands Rd, Franklin, NC

FREEMAN GAS has openings for a Class B CDL Driver with X endorsement for local delivery of propane gas and a gas appliance service person in the Highlands, NC area. Must have a good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, vacation pay, employee discounts on propane and gas appliances, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm – 2271 Dillard Rd., Highlands, NC 28741.