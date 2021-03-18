Classifieds for March 13, 2021

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 3BD/2BA doublewide manufactured home on .61-acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1337 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call or text your email address for details. $55,000. (828)346-1200.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

TILE-TILE-TILE-TILE Floors, Backsplash, Custom Showers. 38 Years Experience Call for Free Estimates (828)369-2209.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your Home, Office Call Me. I’m Honest and Dependable. (828)347-6284.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

2003 JEEP LIBERTY SPORT As-Is, 4WD, Black w/grey interior. 190,000+ miles. One non-smoking, no per owner. Never wrecked. Runs good. $2200. OBO (828)342-4995.

Garage & Yard Sales

MEGA BARN SHOP HOUSEHOLD Antique Sale. March 19-20, 9-4:30. From Franklin Take U.S. 441 South to light. Left on Prentiss Bridge Rd., half mile. Signs

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HELP DARRYL FIGHT Pancreatic Cancer. For More Information: MeetDarryl.info

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

SKY VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB is hiring for all food and beverage positions! Dishwasher, Prep and Line Cooks, Servers, Bartenders, Cafe Server, Beverage Cart, Banquet Staff, Dining Room Assistant. Daytime and evening hours are available. Call (706)746-5302 ext. 3 to make an appointment or email elizabeth@skyvalleycountryclub.com

SEASONAL EMPLOYMENT for Gem Mine. Must be willing to work weekends. Also warehouse position open. Call (828)369-5271 for appointment.

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC. $500 sign on bonus for FT Bellman, Housekeeping, Dishwasher! Now recruiting for Houseman, Turndown Attendants, Overnight Housekeeper, Bartender, Host, Server, Busser, Club Server, PT Banquet Server, F&B MIT, F&B Asst. Mgr, Cook, Pastry and Bread Cook, Spa Concierge, Spa Attendant, Cosmetologist, Massage Therapist, Fitness Manager, Reservation Specialist, Front Desk, PT Warehouse Asst., PT Retail Sales, Seasonal Culinary Gardens Crew. Benefits offered after 90 days employmentApply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

FREEMAN GAS has openings for a Class B CDL Driver with X endorsement for local delivery of propane gas and a gas appliance service person in the Highlands, NC area. Must have a good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, vacation pay, employee discounts on propane and gas appliances, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm – 2271 Dillard Rd., Highlands, NC 28741.

OFFICE ASSISTANT Must have previous experience in an office environment. Attention to details and ability to multitask required. Quickbooks experience a plus. Full-time. Apply in person at 611 Highlands Rd, Franklin, NC

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

PART-TIME HELP NEEDED Caring for Small Animals, Minor Farm Duties. Must Love Cats. Drug Free. (828)524-6943.

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE Company Hiring an Honest Reliable Person. Must Have Drivers License and Able to Work Alone. Call Chris @ (828)342-4995.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for dependable personnel for warehouse & delivery. Positions available in multiple locations. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time sales and administrative positions. Sales–must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and customer service experience preferred. Design Assistant–must be attentive to detail, have computer and organizational skills. Duties include placing and following up on Purchase Orders, managing accounts, and working closely with our in-house Designer and design clients. Apply in person at 2089 Dillard Road, Highlands, NC 28741