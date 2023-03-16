Classifieds for March 16, 2023

Real Estate

23.88 ACRES ON Walnut Creek Road with road frontage. Portion of old cabin remains. Electric and water reservoir on property. Assessed value $194,000+. Asking $190,000 obo. (239)850-1784.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Rentals

3BD/1BA HOUSE 4 miles from Franklin, US 441N. (Brendle Rd.) Water Included, CH/A, No Pets, 55+ Community $1200/monthly, Deposit Required. (828)342-9007, (828)342-3229, (828)524- 5982.

Services

IN HOME AID Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. CNA Trained Caregiver, Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HEADSTONE CLEANING Service. Tending to your loved ones’ graves with care and respect. They may be gone, but they don’t have to look forgotten. (828)736- 0942.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Boats & Campers

15’ SPEEDBOAT Rinkerbuilt Tri Hull, New Battery, Nice Condition, 85hp Mercury. (828)349-0061.

Garage & Yard Sales

SMOKY MTN PREGNANCY Care Center Fundraiser, Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday, 9am-2pm, 1165 W. Main St Sylva. Antiques, pottery, baby items, equip- ment, infant, toddler, adult clothing, furniture, Holiday Decor, Pool Table, Stuff-a- Bag.

MULTI-FAMILY Yard & Estate Sale. Antiques, Furniture, Glassware, Household, Clothing and Accessories and Much More! Friday 9-3 and Saturday 9-2 at Sweet Ophelia’s, 308 Depot St. Next door to Sophisticut Hair Salon. Don’t Miss This Sale.

Animals

FREE ROOSTERS to good homes. Various colors and breeds. Also 2 bantam hens and 1 rooster trio also free. (828)200-5101

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

Community Fundraisers

SMOKY MTN PREGNANCY Care Center Fundraiser, Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday, 9am-2pm, 1165 W. Main St Sylva. Antiques, pottery, baby items, equipment, infant, toddler, adult clothing, furniture, Holiday Decor, Pool Table, Stuff-a-Bag.

FISH FRY Friday March 24, 4:30 – 7 p.m. St. Francis Catholic Church, 299 Maple St., fried whole fish and fish filets with hush puppies, French fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverages. Dine-in or Take-outs Available. Adults $15, Child’s plate $5.

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

OPENING FOR Children’s Ministry Director (F/T or P/T). First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Experience in providing leadership in ministry with children and families preferred. Email discipleship@firstum- cfranklin.org for job descrip- tion.

DONATION PICK-UP Lift up to 50 lbs, Monday-Friday, Some Saturdays, Nonsmoker. Able to pass drug test. Apply at Habitat for Humanity, 56 W. Palmer St., Franklin. M-F, 10-4.

THOMPSON LANDSCAPE CO. located in Highlands, NC, is hiring full-time Maintenance Crew Leader positions starting at $18 per hour depending on experi- ence. Must have a valid Driver’s License, willing to work in some seasonal weather conditions, able to lift 50 lbs., good work ethic, and responsible individuals who are looking for good opportunities and advancements. Request an application at greg23@thompson- landscapeco.com or call (828)526-5280.