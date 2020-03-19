Classifieds for March 19, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by First at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Rentals

MILL CREEK VILLA 2BD/1BA Furnished. W/D, Dishwasher, Ice Maker. $700/monthly. (828)371-0917.

FRANKLIN NC 2/1 home with hardwood floors, carport & full basement. Close to town. $750/Monthly & $1000 Security Deposit. (336)971-8158.

Services

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

WALLPAPERING INSTALL & Removal. Interior and Exterior Painting. Wood Flooring, Tile, Laminate. 35+ Years Experience. (828)200-5961 or (803)600-5222.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

CARL’S HANDYMAN SERVICE Odd Jobs, Yard Work, Haul Offs. Reliable, Fast Service, Free Estimates. Call (828)342-3208.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

BLADES OF GLORY Lawn Care, Landscaping Services, Moving Services, Free Estimates. Evan Klatt. (828)421-2901.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

FRONT LOAD Washer & Dryer Good Condition $300. for both or make offer. Wooden Rocking Chairs $25 Each. Extra heavy duty ramps $75. Lots of Yard Sale Items. (828)788-1514.

GRAVELY COMMERCIAL MOWER Pro-Walk Gear Commercial Mower. with a 48” deck, and a 14.5 HP Kawasaki motor. Just been service and ready for Spring. Call (828)342-3857.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

Motor Vehicles

LEXUS SUV 470 black with beige interior, 2008, 150,000 miles, in excellent condition, call or text (828)421-3501.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

Auctions

ONLINE ONLY AUCTION, with lots closing Monday, March 23, 7pm. Inaugural online only auction coming to you from Boatwright Auction, starting March 17. with lots closing March 23, 7pm. There is a great selection of items in this auction, such as furniture, primitives, antiques, pocket knives, coins, large doll collection and more! Visit www.boatwrightauction.com for link to online bidding. For more info. please call (828)524-2499. Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. NCAL Firm 9231.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER Saturday, March 21, 8am-10am, Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Gravy, Grits, Eggs and Biscuits, Fruit. Hickory Knoll Church, 86E Hickory Knoll Rd. Proceeds Benefit New Fellowship Hall.

OTTO CHARITY 5K RUN and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk March 28, Tassee Shelter, 877 Ulco Dr., Franklin, Registration 8am. All proceeds benefit Appalachian Animal Rescue Center, Macon TRACS, Otto Community Development!

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Assistant Pastry Chef, Cook and Utility, Dishwashers needed (Full-time year round, and seasonal), Seasonal Servers, Seasonal bellmen. Banquet Bar Supervisor. Banquet Captain, Server, and Full-time Junior Sous Chef for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants,.. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CNA/PCA NEEDED Apply in person at Grandview Manor Care Center or call Hannah. (828)524-4425, ext. 207.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Now Hiring Housekeeping positions. Apply at front desk. Posiciones de limpieza Aplicar en el hotel.

FURNITURE DELIVERY mostly in the Highlands and Cashiers area. Professional appearing individual who excels at customer relations. Good driving record. Attention to detail. Must be able to lift 100lbs. Monday thru Friday some Saturdays & Sundays. Must apply in person. The Summer House. (828)526-5577.