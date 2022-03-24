Classifieds for March 24, 2022

Real Estate

20.24 ACRES unrestricted and backs up to USFS land. Road in place, easy access yet very private. Gentle slope with nice views. Desirable Cartoogechaye township. Tract has been subdivided into six lots and recorded with county. $299,000. Call or text (727)460-0714.

Services

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN SERVICE Painting, House Repairs and Maintenance, Inside and Out. Call Tony (828)200-5770, (828)497-6523. Please Leave a Message.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SKILLED CERTIFIED NURSING Assistant/Companion, Available 12-hour Shifts, Cooking, Cleaning, Laundry. Experience working with matters of dementia and sundowning. (845)807-4121.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Boots, Black/Tan ICW, ICB Gortex, Combat Boots ECW W/C ACU Gortex Parkas, Pants, ACU W/C Improved Wet Weather, W/C, ACU, W/D, ABU, BDU, USN AOR2, Pants, Shirts. W/C 4 Part Sleep Sys, ICW-ECW Sleep Bags. FLC Vests, Packs, Assorted Backpacks, Bags, Boonie Hats, Caps, Boot Socks. MRE’S. We buy, sell all Types Clothing, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-4. 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

ANTIQUE JOHN DEER TRACTOR Ford Square Baler, Old Farm Implements, Hay Trailer, Riding Mower. Two Old R.V.’s. Text or Leave Message. (828)332-0764.

Garage & Yard Sale

MULTI-FAMILY YARD/ESTATE Sale. Furniture, Medical Equipment, Lift Chair, Clothes, Toys Etc. Saturday, March 26, 8am-2pm. 4664 Rose Creek Rd.

DEALS & STEALS ESTATE SALE Saturday, March 26, 8-4, 2594 Wells Grove Rd. Furniture, Rugs, Decor, Antique Trunk, Knives, Electric Smoker, Kitchen Table w/ chairs, lots more!

EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA SALE Calling all teachers and parents needing Easter decoration and supplies for children. Numerous items $1 or less. Prom Accessories available, pet supplies, home decor and so much more! March 25-26 and April 1-2, 8am-4pm. Asbury Methodist Church in Otto across from the Otto Fire Department. 81 Firehouse Rd.

HUGE INDOOR YARD SALE! Redken, Pureology, Paul Mitchell and tons of beauty supplies. Dansko shoes, antiques, furniture, yard art, decor, JEWELRY and more. 308 Depot Street next door to Sophisticut now through April 2. Monday through Friday, 9-5; Saturday, 9-2.

Wanted

WANTED GARDEN SPOT Preferably in Franklin/Otto Area (828)524-8056.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Furdraisers

BOOTH RENTALS $20 Senior Games, Flea Market, April 9, Carpenter Building. Call Karen (813)382-0700 or Cody (828)349-2090.

SK828 SKATEPARK PROJECT Donation & Sponsorship Information SK828franklin.org facebook @SK828Franklin (828)421-5188 or (828)421-8966.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

DALTONS CHRISTIAN BOOKSTORE is hiring Retail Sales Associate –Excellent customer service, people skills, dependability. Apply online at: DaltonsChristianBook.com/contactus

PATHWAYS FOR THE FUTURE INC. dba Disability Partners is seeking a dynamic, forward thinking person for the position of Executive Director. Disability Partners is a local Center for Independent Living serving 14 Counties in Western North Carolina, with offices in Sylva and Asheville, North Carolina. People with disabilities are served through the Center for Independent Living, Homecare Partners and Person First Services, a provider of the Innovations Waiver through Vaya. The Executive Director Job Description and application can be found at https://www.disabilitypartners.org/employment-opportunities. All applicants must submit by email: Cover Letter, current Resume and a complete application to: ssacco@disabilitypartners.org. The deadline to apply for the position is April 29, 2022 at 5:00pm. Documents submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the position.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.

COWEE MT. RUBY MINE Now Hiring Seasonal and Year-round Help. Call (828)369-5271 Appointment.

GRAPHIC DESIGNER Part-time. Must be able to: Work on Macs using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop and QuarkXPress, Good Speller, Quick Turnaround. Able to Work on a Deadline. All inquiries will remain confidential. Email Resume and Examples of your Work to: maconcountynews@gmail.com

IF YOU ARE A REGISTERED NURSE licensed in the State of North Carolina and want less stress than the typical medical, hospital structure requires we need your nursing skills to supervise the daily operations of home care services provided through Home Care Partners. This position supervises the aides, scheduling, training and day to day activities to assure our clients can remain independent in their home environment. No medical services administered. Mon-Fri 40 hours per week. Benefits include vacation, sick, holidays and dental, life, health insurance. Please call Julie Van Hook at 828-507-6065 for more information. You can apply at Disability Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva, NC 28779.

POSITION AVAILABLE Are you someone with a disability who has overcome obstacles relating to a personal disability and will use that strength to help others with disabilities set and reach goals to live more independently. If so, DisAbility Partners has a full-time position available for you. Work experience and education will be considered. Benefits vacation, sick, holidays and dental, life and health insurance. Mon-Fri 40 hours per week. You can make a difference. Applications available at DisAbility Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva or on our website; disabilitypartners.org. Call Barbara Davis for more information (828)226-8263.

WE CAN WORK AROUND your schedule starting at $12.00 per hour to provide in home aide services based on the consumer needs through the Home and Community Block Grant. You can make a difference in someone’s life age 60 and older in Jackson County. Benefits for full time PTO, dental, life and health insurance. Part time positions available. Please apply at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva NC or call Home Care Partners at 828-586-1570 for more information.