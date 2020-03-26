Classifieds for March 26, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by First at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Rentals

LOG HOME FOR RENT 4BR/2BA Home, 1st/last/sec dep in advance $1200/monthly, no pets. Call Janie Dunham @ (828)421-4726. Lamplighter Realty

MATURE FEMALE Clean Background, Looking to rent room form another female. (470)413-4152.

FRANKLIN NC 2/1 home with hardwood floors, carport & full basement. Close to town. $750/Monthly & $1000 Security Deposit. (336)971-8158.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)349-1717.

HYDROSEEDING SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

WALLPAPERING INSTALL & Removal. Interior and Exterior Painting. Wood Flooring, Tile, Laminate. 35+ Years Experience. (828)200-5961 or (803)600-5222.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

CARL’S HANDYMAN SERVICE Odd Jobs, Yard Work, Haul Offs. Reliable, Fast Service, Free Estimates. Call (828)342-3208.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

Motor Vehicles

LEXUS SUV 470 black with beige interior, 2008, 150,000 miles, in excellent condition, call or text (828)421-3501.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

2005 TOYOTA COROLLA S Sport for sale for $3,200. Well maintained and everything works well with clear title. Automatic transmission, great gas mileage, radio, heating cooling system in great shape. Priced below blue book value. Call (828)369-2693 to see or test drive.

Boats & Campers

“STOW DON’T TOW” Store your boat or RV at the lake instead of towing over the mountain. 10×30 covered units $65/mo. Open storage $35/mo. Enclosed storage 12’ x 36’ $125/mo. Summer special: 1-month free w/ 12-month lease. Lake Chatuge Storage corner of 64E & Cold Branch Rd. Call: (828)342-3058.

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Animals

CHIHUAHUA/MIN Pin puppies. Two cute little females. First shots. $150 each. (828)200-5101.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Auctions

LARGE AUCTION starting Tuesday March 24, from Boatwright Auction. This auction will be online only, with internet bidding. This is a big auction with a lot of nice items such as large Cherokee basket collection, furniture, glassware, and more! Lots will start closing Monday March 30, 7pm. Visit our website, www.boatwrightauction.com for a link to the online bidding platform. For questions or information call (828)524-2499. Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. NCAL firm 9231.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED BOOKKEEPER Coward, Hicks & Siler, PA, Franklin office, seeking experienced bookkeeper. Contact Orville Coward, Jr. or Marcia Crawford at (828)524-6475 or ocowardjr@chspa.com or mcrawford@chspa.com. please email resume

FURNITURE DELIVERY mostly in the Highlands and Cashiers area. Professional appearing individual who excels at customer relations. Good driving record. Attention to detail. Must be able to lift 100lbs. Monday thru Friday some Saturdays & Sundays. Must apply in person. The Summer House. (828)526-5577.

CNA/PCA NEEDED Apply in person at Grandview Manor Care Center or call Hannah. (828)524-4425, ext. 207.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Now Hiring Housekeeping positions. Apply at front desk. Posiciones de limpieza Aplicar en el hotel.