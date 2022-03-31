Classifieds for March 31, 2022

Misc. for Sale

ANTIQUE JOHN DEER TRACTOR Ford Square Baler, Old Farm Implements, Hay Trailer, Misc.. Two Old R.V.’s. Text or Leave Message. (828)332-0764.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Boots, Black/Tan ICW, ICB Gortex, Combat Boots ECW W/C ACU Gortex Parkas, Pants, ACU W/C Improved Wet Weather, W/C, ACU, W/D, ABU, BDU, USN AOR2, Pants, Shirts. W/C 4 Part Sleep Sys, ICW-ECW Sleep Bags. FLC Vests, Packs, Assorted Backpacks, Bags, Boonie Hats, Caps, Boot Socks. MRE’S. We buy, sell all Types Clothing, Field Gear. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-4. 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 10-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA SALE Calling Anyone and Everyone Needing Easter Decorations and Supplies for Children. Prom Accessories Available Including a Wide Variety of Jewelry, Evening Bags and Hair Essentials. Pet Supplies, Home Decor and So Much More! April 1-2, 8am-4pm. Asbury Methodist Church in Otto across from the Otto Fire Department. 81 Firehouse Rd.

SENIOR GAMES FLEA MARKET Saturday, April 9, 8am-1pm. Carpenter Building. Booths $20. Call Cody (828)349-2093.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT April 1, 8:30pm, $2 entrance fee, Arrive early to find parking and sign waiver. Sponsored by Iotla’s PTO, proceeds benefit Special Liberty Project in Franklin. Don’t forget to bring flashlight and bag.

SK828 SKATEPARK PROJECT Donation & Sponsorship Information SK828franklin.org facebook @SK828Franklin (828)421-5188 or (828)421-8966.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

WNC SPORTSZONE is hiring an Embroidery Specialist – Previous experience preferred. Must possess good time management, willing to learn, dependable, attention to detail. Apply online at: WNCSportsZone.com/contact-us

DALTONS CHRISTIAN BOOKSTORE is hiring Retail Sales Associate –Excellent customer service, people skills, dependability. Apply online at: DaltonsChristianBook.com/contactus

WE CAN WORK AROUND your schedule starting at $12.00 per hour to provide in home aide services based on the consumer needs through the Home and Community Block Grant. You can make a difference in someone’s life age 60 and older in Jackson County. Benefits for full time PTO, dental, life and health insurance. Part time positions available. Please apply at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva NC or call Home Care Partners at 828-586-1570 for more information.

POSITION AVAILABLE Are you someone with a disability who has overcome obstacles relating to a personal disability and will use that strength to help others with disabilities set and reach goals to live more independently. If so, DisAbility Partners has a full-time position available for you. Work experience and education will be considered. Benefits vacation, sick, holidays and dental, life and health insurance. Mon-Fri 40 hours per week. You can make a difference. Applications available at DisAbility Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva or on our website; disabilitypartners.org. Call Barbara Davis for more information (828)226-8263.

IF YOU ARE A REGISTERED NURSE licensed in the State of North Carolina and want less stress than the typical medical, hospital structure requires we need your nursing skills to supervise the daily operations of home care services provided through Home Care Partners. This position supervises the aides, scheduling, training and day to day activities to assure our clients can remain independent in their home environment. No medical services administered. Mon-Fri 40 hours per week. Benefits include vacation, sick, holidays and dental, life, health insurance. Please call Julie Van Hook at 828-507-6065 for more information. You can apply at Disability Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva, NC 28779.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

PATHWAYS FOR THE FUTURE INC. dba Disability Partners is seeking a dynamic, forward thinking person for the position of Executive Director. Disability Partners is a local Center for Independent Living serving 14 Counties in Western North Carolina, with offices in Sylva and Asheville, North Carolina. People with disabilities are served through the Center for Independent Living, Homecare Partners and Person First Services, a provider of the Innovations Waiver through Vaya. The Executive Director Job Description and application can be found at https://www.disabilitypartners.org/employment-opportunities. All applicants must submit by email: Cover Letter, current Resume and a complete application to: ssacco@disabilitypartners.org. The deadline to apply for the position is April 29, 2022 at 5:00pm. Documents submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the position.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.