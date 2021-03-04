Classifieds for March 4, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 3BD/2BA doublewide manufactured home on .61-acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by at 1337 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call or text your email address for details. $55,000. (828)346-1200.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

WANTED 1960’S-70’S Land Rovers – Whole or Parts – Especially interested in vehicles sold from Harrell’s Motor Sales in Waynesville. Wanted to restore to keep local. (828)506-5733.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED: STUDIO APARTMENT, Room for Rent, Roommate or Housesit for Honest/Reliable, Quiet, Non-smoker, 57 year old woman. Text/Call (828)342-4147 or email imakelifericher@gmail.com

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

4-H PLANT SALE Macon County 4-H. Orders will be taken through Thursday, March 12. Apple Trees, Cherry Trees, Pear Trees, Plum Trees, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Elderberry and Strawberry plants (828)349-2046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

CAROLINA MOTEL is hiring for the 2021 Season. Housekeepers and front desk personal. Starting Wages: $10 to $12 per hours plus bonuses. Non-smoking environment. Please call (828)524-3380 for interview.

COOK: FULL-TIME Provides food services for Head Start and/or Head Start Center. Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Requirements: Ability to plan, coordinate and implement nutrition services for the center. Ability to prepare, serve and deliver meals and snacks. Ability to assist with storage, inventory and ordering nutrition items. Willingness to clean, sanitize and operate kitchen equipment. Ability to work well and communicate effectively with others. Ability to read and write in English. Ability to lift up to 50 lbs. MPP is an EOE/AA Employer. Ways to apply:Visit mppnch.org Complete MPP Employment Application, E-mail resume to admin@mppnhc.org NC Works Office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin, NC | www.ncworks.gov Apply by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

HEAD START-EARLY Head Start Classroom Assistant, Full-time, Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Requirements: Ability to collaborate and work with the teaching staff in their assigned classrooms. Follows the daily lesson plan for assigned or scheduled classroom. Ability to apply Early Childhood Development theory to daily classroom activities and adapts the theory to the individualized needs of children. Supervises and maintains the safety of children following indoor and outdoor safety rules, routines and procedures. Relates to children in a calm, caring and nurturing manner using age appropriate child guidance techniques. High School diploma or GED required; CDA or AA preferred. CPR and First Aid Certification at the time of hire or achieved within the first 6 months. NC Early Childhood Certificate and CDA required within one year of hire. Willing to attend job training, nurture and motivate young children and their families, and work well with others. Valid NC driver’s license and willing to get a CDL bus license. MPP is an EOE/AA Employer. Ways to apply: Visit mppnch.org | Complete MPP Employment Application, E-mail resume to admin@mppnhc.or NC Works Office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin, NC, www.ncworks.gov Apply by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC, $500 sign on bonus for FT Bellman, Housekeeping, Dishwasher! Now recruiting for Houseman, Turndown Attendants, Overnight Housekeeper, Bartender, Host, Server, Busser, Club Server, PT Banquet Server, F&B MIT, F&B Asst. Mgr, Cook, Pastry and Bread Cook, Spa Concierge, Spa Attendant, Cosmetologist, Massage Therapist, Fitness Manager, Front Desk, Night Audit, PT Warehouse Asst., PT Retail Sales , Seasonal Culinary Gardens Crew. Benefits offered after 90 days employment Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE Company Hiring an Honest Reliable Person. Must Have Drivers License and Able to Work Alone. Call Chris @ (828)342-4995.

SEEKING PERSON FOR Lawn Maintenance crew. Drivers license and transportation to work required. Ability to follow directions, able to use weedeaters, etc. Pay discussed at interview. Applications available at 29 Lickskillet Road, Franklin.

SEEKING HARDSCAPE/ LANDSCAPE Crewleader. 2+ years experience with pavers, retaining walls, etc. Must have drivers license and transportation. Pay discussed at interview. Applications available at 29 LIckskillet Road, Franklin.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for dependable personnel for warehouse & delivery. Positions available in multiple locations. Apply in person at The Summer House, 2089 Dillard Road in Highlands.

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Roofers and Subcontractors. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL Applicants should have two years of experience assisting attorney with closing real estate transactions. Proficiency with SoftPro software a must. We believe in excellent client service, and our ideal candidate should have a positive attitude, pay attention to detail, and have strong organizational and time management skills. Excellent telephone, writing skills and computer literacy are required. We offer paid health insurance, 401-k, paid time off and annual bonus. Paid bi-monthly; competitive salary to be determined based on experience. Send resume and cover letter to info@gillettelawnc.com

LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED Finish Carpenters also Window and Door Installers. Must Have Transportation. Call Jim (828)371-7792.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by Reeves furniture store in Highlands is looking for full and part time sales and administrative positions. Sales–must be professional appearing, friendly, self-motivated, and enthusiastic. Previous sales and customer service experience preferred. Design Assistant–must be attentive to detail, have computer and organizational skills. Duties include placing and following up on Purchase Orders, managing accounts, and working closely with our in-house Designer and design clients. Apply in person at 2089 Dillard Road, Highlands, NC 28741

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Front Desk Person Fri thru Sunday 8am-4pm $9.45 Personable & Reliable, Housekeepers full and part-time $9.25. Applications at front desk 244 Cunningham Rd., No phone calls.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.