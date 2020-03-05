Classifieds for March 5, 2020

Real Estate

FIXER UPPER BY OWNER 2BD/1BA single-family home on .35 acre lot. Owner Financing. Great potential for handy homeowner. Drive by First at 1284 Hidden Hills Road, Franklin then call for details. $45,000. (828)884-6706.

Rentals

APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1BD/1BA Ground Level Apartment, $575/monthly, Utilities Included. Service Animals only. (828)421-3016.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CARL’S HANDYMAN SERVICE Odd Jobs, Yard Work, Haul Offs. Reliable, Fast Service, Free Estimates. Call (828)342-3208.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 10 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

TILE-TILE-TILE-TILE Floors, Backsplash, Custom Showers. 38 Years Experience Call for Free Estimates (828)369-2209.

BLADES OF GLORY Lawn Care, Landscaping Services, Moving Services, Free Estimates. Evan Klatt. (828)421-2901.

NEED YOUR HOUSE Cleaned. Call (828)347-6284. Honest, Reliable and Experienced.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

Misc. For Sale

MATERIAL SUPPLIES and patterns for making bears. Best offer Phone (828)349-3201.

DINING ROOM SET Table with Leaf, Pads, 8 Chairs, China Cabinet, Server, Cherry Wood $350. Cash. Weslo Exercise Bike $50 Cash. (828)524-9825.

30” GE ELECTRIC glass top range w/convection self cleaning oven $250. OBO. Phone (828)349-3201.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

TAO DB17 125cc Dirt Bike. Runs great. Extremely low miles. Great shape. $500. (828)421-6198

Motor Vehicles

1992 HONDA ACCORD WAGON Nice Car, $1,500. (828)524-0497.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

“STOW DON’T TOW” Store your boat or RV at the lake instead of towing over the mountain. 10×30 covered units $65/mo. Open storage $35/mo. Enclosed storage 12’ x 36’ $125/mo. Summer special: 1-month free w/ 12-month lease. Lake Chatuge Storage corner of 64E & Cold Branch Rd. Call: (828)342-3058.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins. Call Dan (828)421-1616. Any Quantity, Coins Also For Sale.

Auctions

SPRING TOOL/EQUIPMENT Gun Auction, Saturday March 7, 10 a.m., Boatwright Auction in Franklin NC. Partial listing including: Honda Rancher 4 wheeler, Ford 3000 tractor, zero turn riding mower, riding mowers & other lawn equipment, 20 + guns including Sig Sauer, Ruger, Browning & more. Auction also including huge selection of pocket knives including Case, Hen & Rooster, & More! Great assortment of tools including woodworking tools, power tools, hand tools, mechanic tools, lumber, hardware, & More! Way to much to list. For more info. & pictures visit www.boatwrightauction.com or call (828)524-2499. Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. NCAL Firm 9231

Community Fundraisers



REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

4-H PLANT SALE ﻿Macon County 4-H. Orders will be taken through Thursday, March 13. Apple Trees, Cherry Trees, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry plants, Grapes, Peach Trees, Pear Trees and Plum Trees, Bee Food Seed Pack. (828)349-2046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 10am-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.

Help Wanted

HAMPTON INN FRANKLIN Now Hiring Housekeeping positions. Apply at front desk. Posiciones de limpieza Aplicar en el hotel.

OLD EDWARDS Hospitality has the following positions open: Restaurant Four65: Part-time servers, full-time Hostess, AM/PM Sous Chef, Cook and Utility, Dishwashers needed (Full-time year round, and seasonal), Seasonal Servers, Seasonal bellmen. Banquet Bar Supervisor. Assistant Inn Manager, Server, and Full-time Junior Sous Chef for Half Mile Farm. Old Edwards: Front Desk, Bellmen, Front Desk Supervisors, Spa attendants & concierge, Housekeepers, Laundry, Experienced servers & server assistants, Reservationist. Full-Time On-Site Graphic Design and Layout Professional. Graphic Artist Full-time Temporary. Maintenance Engineer. Please send resume in pdf format to pturnbull@oldedwardsinn.com or apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CNA/PCA NEEDED Apply in person at Grandview Manor Care Center or call Hannah. (828)524-4425, ext. 207.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE Now Hiring: CNA’s and Experienced Caregivers Needed for in Home Care. Call (828)524-6444.