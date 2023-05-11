Classifieds for May 11, 2023

Rentals

COZY LAKEFRONT Cottages, 2 Separate Units, 1 free standing and 1 lower duplex. 1BD/1BA, Fully fur- nished. Close to Town, No pets, Easy Access Franklin. Ideal corporate rental. Suitable for 1 to 2 persons, Seasonal, not permanent. Call for price. Sarah Miller, Diva’s (770)757-7500.

Community Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

HANDYMAN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Small Home Repairs, 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HAUL-4-U & Minor Home Repairs, Removal of Garbage, Trash, Rubbish, Appliances, Residential/Commercial Clean-outs. Free Estimates. No Job to Small. (828)332- 7175.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Pet Sitting, Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 27 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. for Sale

GOLF CART 48 VOLTS New Batteries, Seats 4, Silver and Black, Very Fast $3,600. (407)921-2578.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET 8- 12,Saturdays. Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring greens are in! Honey, Soap, Pastries, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

Boats & Campers

15’ FISHING BOAT Rinkerbuilt Tri Hull, New Battery, Fair Condition, 85hp Mercury. $1,500. (828)349- 0061.

2021 FOREST RIVER R- POD 19’ RV with Slide-out and Lots of Options. New- never Used. Call (828)371- 1497.

Garage & Yard Sales

SATURDAY 9AM-4PM New in Carton Mirrored Bifolds. 1950”s Dining Table, Oak Dining Chairs Plus Lots More. 110 Buddy Gap Rd., Otto. Rain or Shine.

CHURCH INDOOR Yard Sale. Saturday from 8 to noon, 80 Heritage Hollow Drive, Franklin, behind the Gazebo Restaurant. Bargains galore!

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maco- nanimal

Community Fundraisers

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. Snack Bar Available.

TRIVIA NIGHT Otto Community Development, 65 Firehouse RD., Monday, May 15, 6 p.m. light meal will be provided. $5.00 donation goes toward building mainte- nance fund.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

FIRE TRUCK PULL Saturday, May 13, 1-5pm, Smoky Mtn. High School Track, Sylva, Benefits WestBridge Vocation, More Information (828)586-8981.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

THE MOUNTAIN Retreat and Learning Center is hiring for several seasonal posi- tions in Highlands. Kitchen staff, farm hands, mainte- nance and camp counselors. For more information email steph.anderson@themoun- tainrlc.org

GROUNDSKEEPER WANTED 1-2 sessions a month for various chores at resident. Must be reliable, Have excellent weedeater and own transportation. Fair Pay. (828)369-0048.

EXPERIENCED CARPENTERS and helpers wanted for new local construction tools and transportation required. Text or call (828)332-2457.

POSITION AT WOMEN’S boutique on Main Street in Highlands available. Experience a plus. Call (828)371-2582 Fun fast paced environment.