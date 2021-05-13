Classifieds for May 13, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land.(828)421-4582.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

LUXURY 1BD/1BA APT. In Town, All Utilities Including Broadband. Furnished. Ideal for Single Mature Individual. $1,000/monthly, Long Term (828)347-2345.

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up of Appliances Furniture, Garbage, Trash, Rubbish. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. (828)332-7175.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

Misc. For Sale

2 ACORN STAIR LIFTS Both have 9’ Rails and chairs. One works, the other most likely needs battery. $500 firm for both. Must take both. Call John 524-3577 if interested. In Franklin.

2019 HUSTLER RAPTOR SDX Zero Turn Mower, 54” Cut, 48 Hours. $2,800 (407)415-4651.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

DOWNSIZING SALE 1349 Old Murphy Rd. 8A-?. Friday & Saturday, Cancel if rain.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL Firm 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

GO TOPLESS DAY Saturday, May 15, 9:30am to 7pm, Macon County Rec. Park, 365 Allman Dr., $30 entry fee per jeep, Jeep Trail Rides, BBQ meal with sides, dessert & drink, $10 Adult, kids BBQ meal $5.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

NOW HIRING Experienced Line Cooks, Dishwashers. Apply in Person at 145 Highlands Rd. Between the hours of 7am-2pm Ms. Lois Restaurant.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Gardener’s Assistant, Cook, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Night Auditor, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Warehouse Associate, Retail Associate, Spa Attendant, Spa Concierge, Fitness Manager, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist. Benefits and PTO for Full-time.Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CNA/PERSONAL ASSISTANT: Vax, Background Check, CAP; Reliable Transportation, Dr. Visits. Some housework, errands. Approx. $15 hr. Call (706)212-8166

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.

GRAPHIC DESIGNER Part-time. Must be able to: Work on Macs using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop and QuarkXPress, Good Speller, Quick Turnaround. Able to Work on a Deadline. All inquiries will remain confidential. Email Resume and Examples of your Work to: maconcountynews@gmail.com

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.

WHY DRIVE TO HIGHLANDS Root + Barrel Seeks Motivated Seasoned Wait Staff, Kitchen Staff to include Line Cooks and Dishwashers. Better Starting Wages Available. Contact Patricia or Ciana for Front of House (828)369-3663 between 3 to 5 p.m or come by for application, 77 E. Main St. Franklin.

LOCAL BUSINESS SEEKING part-time help. Individual must have some knowledge of health and nutrition. Duties will include running register, helping customers, stocking shelves, pricing orders and more. Please send resume to Mountain Valley Health Foods, c/o Sandy Ochsner or Bill Abraham, 150 Georgia Rd., Ste. A, Franklin, NC 28734. No walk-ins or phone calls please!