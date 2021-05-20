Classifieds for May 20, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land.(828)421-4582.

Mobile Homes

2BD/1BA MOBILE HOME in Mt. View Park, Highlands Rd., 55+ Over, First Trailer on Left #10, $10,000. Call (828)524-7578.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

2BD/1BA MOBILE HOME Private, Large Covered Porch, Small Pet OK, 3 Miles East of Franklin, $500/monthly, $500/deposit. (828)347-6555.

LUXURY 1BD/1BA APT. In Town, All Utilities Including Broadband. Furnished. Ideal for Single Mature Individual. $1,000/monthly, Long Term (828)347-2345.

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up of Appliances Furniture, Garbage, Trash, Rubbish. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. (828)332-7175.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. for Sale

EXERCISER POWER PLATE MY3 New $2,000. Call After 6 p.m. (828)524-5845.

WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR Stainless 26.4 cu.ft. Used very little $500. Samsung 30” Glass Top Electric Stainless Stove Like New, $500. (828)524-5845. After 6 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicle

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

ANTIQUES VINTAGE & Collectable Items, Crafting Supplies, Jewelry Etc. Friday & Saturday, 9am-3pm. 78 West Dogwood Dr.

282 W. COVENTRY DR. Friday & Saturday, May 21-22 from 9-3. Tools, yard/household items.

1ST YARD SALE THIS YEAR Cleaning Out Storage Building and More! “355 Medlin Rd., Home Decor, Kitchen Items, Antiques, Clothes, Collector Items, Princess House Crystal, Patio Furniture w/Cushions and Covers, Books, Art Work and Picture Frames and More! Saturday 8:30-5.

4 FAMILY Friday, 8-5, Saturday, 8-12. Highlands Rd., Bethel Church Rd. to “Holland Dr.”

3 FAMILY Saturday, May 22, 9-2, Tools, Household, Antiques, Clothing. 1959 South Skeenah Rd., Franklin.

2182 GEORGIA RD. (storage units). Saturday, May 22, 2021 6am-2pm Kitchen tables, furniture, clothing, toys, kitchen, misc.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL Firm 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

NOW HIRING Experienced Line Cooks, Dishwashers. Apply in Person at 145 Highlands Rd. Between the hours of 7am-2pm Ms. Lois Restaurant.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC IT Technician, IT Intern, Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Cook, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Night Auditor, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Warehouse Associate, Retail Associate, Spa Attendant, Spa Concierge, Fitness Manager, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist. Benefits and PTO for FULL TIME Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

LOCAL BUSINESS SEEKING part-time help. Individual must have some knowledge of health and nutrition. Duties will include running register, helping customers, stocking shelves, pricing orders and more. Please send resume to Mountain Valley Health Foods, c/o Sandy Ochsner or Bill Abraham, 150 Georgia Rd., Ste. A, Franklin, NC 28734. No walk-ins or phone calls please!

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.