Classifieds for May 25, 2023

Real Estate

BY OWNER 5.36 ACRES Plus RV, Fires Creek Area, Quiet, High End 4BD/3BA Brick Home, Over 2600 sq.ft. Great Mountain View. $525,000. (828)371-1497.

Commercial Rentals

OFFICE FOR RENT Large 2 room suite in Franklin, Courthouse Plaza Building. Rent includes power, heat and air. $790/month. Call (828)524-7799.

Services

HEADSTONE CLEANING Service. Tending to your loved ones’ graves with care and respect. They may be gone, but they don’t have to look forgotten. (828)736- 0942.

ASHE PAINT, STAIN, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Quality Guaranteed, Affordable, Dependable Service, Residential/Commercial, Exterior/Interior, Log Homes & Decks. (828)506-1641.

TILE MAN Showers, Floors, Backsplash. (828)369-2209.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

THE DUCT GUY HVAC Ductwork & Dry Vent Cleaning. Window & Pressure Washing. FREE Estimates. Insured & Experienced! Call (828)342- 5540.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550- 4585.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 27 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

MURPHY’S PAINTING CO. Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates. (828)332- 0525, (828)421-8600.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, Camo Netting, GI Wool Blankets,USMC ILBE 3 Day Assault Packs. W/C, Poncho Liner, Woobie. We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

BIG SALE Friday & Saturday, 8-12, 2890 Clark’s Chapel Rd., Rain or Shine, Baby, Men’s & Women’s Clothes, Furniture, Antiques. So Much More!

Animals

POMERANIAN PUPPIES Cute little teddy bears. 2 females, 3 males. All shots current and are registered. $350 each. (828)200-5101.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LOOKING FOR A LOVING Pet or Lost Pet. Macon County Animal Services, Open M-F by appointment call (828)349-2106. Pictures of Lost and Available Pets, www.facebook.com/maconanimal

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

Community Fundraisers

RUMMAGE SALE Extensive Tools, Household, Clothes and Lots of Miscellaneous. Good Shepherd, 234 Sloan Rd. by BP Gas, Saturday, June 3 8am-3pm, No Early Sales.

SENIOR GAMES FLEA Market, Sat., June 3, 8am- 1pm, Carpenter Community Building, 1288 Ga. Rd.. Call for booth $20. Cody (828)349-2093.

MASTER GARDENER Association Plant Sale Saturday, June 3, 8:30-noon, at ERC, 1624 Lakeside Drive. Dahlia Bulbs and native plants. Previously Owned Gardening Tools, Decorations and Equipment available for a donation. Proceeds go to garden maintenance.

BINGO American Legion Hall, 614 W. Main St., Every Wednesday. New Hours Early Bird 4:30 to 5:30, Regular Session 5:30, Snack Bar Available.

CHURCH INDOOR Yard Sale. Saturday from 8-noon, 80 Heritage Hollow Drive, Franklin, behind the Gazebo Restaurant. Everything Half Price!

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HOUSEKEEPER POSITION Now Hiring for up to $20/hour. Must Work Weekends and Holidays. This is a No Smoking Property. To apply call (828)524-3380 or come by the Carolina Motel to fill out an application.

LANDSCAPE LABORER: Looking for a land mainte- nance person that can run a weed eater and has a driv- er’s license. Starting pay $15.00+ per hr depending on experience. Call (828)342- 3857.

EXPERIENCED CARPENTERS and helpers wanted for new local construction tools and transportation required. Text or call (828)332-2457.

RECEPTIONIST/CLERICAL Assistant position-for a busy alternative medicine & acupuncture clinic; no experience necessary, will train; Must be friendly, outgoing person & bilingual a plus Call (828)332-0259 (please leave a message) or come by the clinic 11:00 to 4:00 Tuesday thru Saturday at 189 Highlands Rd., Franklin.”

REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE Company Hiring an Honest Reliable Person. Must Have Drivers License. Call Chris @ (828)342-4995.

POSITION AT WOMEN’S boutique on Main Street in Highlands available. Experience a plus. Call (828)371-2582 Fun fast paced environment.