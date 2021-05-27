Classifieds for May 27, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land. Light Restrictions. (828)421-4582.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.

(845)807-1326.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up of Appliances Furniture, Garbage, Trash, Rubbish. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. (828)332-7175.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT at Blossomtown Storage, Saturday, May 29, 10 am, 441S Across From Movie Theater. Unit 4.

EXERCISER POWER PLATE MY3 New $2,000. Call After 6 p.m. (828)524-5845.

WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR Stainless 26.4 cu.ft. Used very little $500. Samsung 30” Glass Top Electric Stainless Stove Like New, $500. (828)524-5845. After 6 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

DOWNSIZING SALE 1349 Old Murphy Rd. (West End Storage) 9A-? Saturday. Lots of New Items, Antiques, Etc. Cancel if rain.

ESTATE YARD SALE May 28th and 29th Battlegroup Quartermaster

Military New and Surplus. This and That Household and Garage. 3891 and 3191 Georgia Rd. (next to Colonial Inn Motel). Call Pat (706)371-6797 or Brian (828)371-3125.

DOGWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK Lake Emory Rd. Friday, May 28, 8-2. Misc. household. Rain Date Saturday, May 29.

GARAGE SALE Rain or Shine, 358 Maclor Forest Rd., Old Murphy past Cartoogechaye School, Look for Signs. Linens, Collectibles, Good Stuff.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraiserss

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

SPAGHETTI DINNER Craft and Bake Sale Fundraiser. Benefits Youth missions trip to Nicaragua. Franklin Covenant Church. June 5th from 5:30-7pm $10 per dinner

PLANT SALE Highlands Mountain Garden Club, Saturday May 29 9-Noon. Highlands Ball Field on 64.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

ANGLIN’S IN OTTO is seeking a Lot Technician. Responsibilities include: organization and presentation of the outdoor trailer and RV areas. Maintain the appearance of the lot. Assist with service and maintenance duties as directed. Essential Duties and Responsibilities: Park/move trailers and RVs, Wash RVs as needed, Perform visual safety inspection (lights, safety chain, decking, etc.) on rental trailers, Maintain lot including but not limited to mowing and weed removal, Support Service Technicians as needed, Clean and organize store and support areas as directed, Other duties as assigned. QUALIFICATIONS, Ability to communicate clearly and follow direction, Valid Driver’s License, High School Diploma or equivalent (GED) preferred, Availability to work Monday–Friday. No phone calls please. Stop by 9957 Georgia Road to apply.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.

LOOKING FOR REAL Mechanic who Has Tool and Capable of Timing Belt Jobs. Honesty a Must, Lazy Need Not Apply. Apply in Person @ Ramsey’s Auto Clinic.

PART-TIME SECRETARY 24/30 hours Week, Computer Skills a Plus. (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Banquet Server, Restaurant Reservationist, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Cook, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Gardener’s Assistant, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Night Auditor, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Warehouse Associate, Retail Associate, Spa Attendant, Spa Concierge, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist. Benefits and PTO for FULL TIME Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

AUTO MECHANIC WANTED Must have tools, Call (828)421-7332. Leave Message.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.

GRAPHIC DESIGNER Part-time. Must be able to: Work on Macs using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop and QuarkXPress, Good Speller, Quick Turnaround. Able to Work on a Deadline. All inquiries will remain confidential. Email Resume and Examples of your Work to: maconcountynews@gmail.com

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.