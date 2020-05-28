Classifieds for May 28, 2020

Rentals

2BD/2BA MOBILE HOME Shed, Nice Porch with greaat view, Close to Town, $700/monthly, $500/security deposit. (828)200-5529.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)349-1717.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Spring landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, Get your lawn equipment ready for Spring. 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

HONEY BEES FOR SALE Swarm your Hive $100. 5 Fame Nukes $125. 10 Frame Hives $200. (864)710-2464 Or (864)647-9427.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, MRE’S, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring to Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, artisan breads, pastries, roasted coffee beans, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, lamb, microgreens. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

FIREARMS WANTED: Licensed dealer buying firearm collections, estates, or single guns. Paying fairly according to market prices. Call Josh at 828-371-7919

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

FREE TO GOOD HOME American-British coon hound 5 yrs old shots current. Call Larry (828)524-7327.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Mon.-Sat. 10am to 4pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! Hours 12-4pm Mon.-Sat. (828)524-5273. Hours for the Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. are Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, (828)586-1800.