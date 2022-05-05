Classifieds for May 5, 2022

Real Estates

20.24 ACRES unrestricted and backs up to USFS land. Road in place, easy access yet very private. Gentle slope with nice views. Desirable Cartoogechaye township. Tract has been subdivided into six lots and recorded with county. $299,000. Call or text (727)460-0714.

Services

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)283-6067.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up of Appliances Furniture, Garbage, Trash, Rubbish. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. (828)332-7175.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Fall Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

CAROLINA CUTTERS Accepting New Clients Offering Mowing, WeedEating, Hedge Trimming, Pressure Washing, and more. Call Chris (828)347-0943.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

STOCKTON’S HOME Remodeling & Additions, Everything from A-Z. Free Estimates. (828)371-5307.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 26 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

MURPHY’S PAINTING COMPANY Interior and Exterior Painting, Sheetrock repair, wallpaper removal, Log Homes, Decks, Insured. Free estimates.(828)524-1391, (828)332-0525.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET 8-12, Every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Spring Vegetables, Honey, Garden Seedling, Soap, Wooden Bowl & Spoons, Pastries, Cookies, Preserves, Eggs. 200 Block East Palmer.

MASTER GARDENER Association Plant Sale Saturday, May 7, 9-1, at ERC, 1624 Lakeside Drive. Buy natives and Visit the Various Beautiful Gardens. Proceeds go to garden maintenance.

MRE’S/MILITARY BOOTS Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We buy, sell all Types Clothing, Field Gear. B & M Military Surplus, Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, Closed Sunday, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com, bandmsurplus@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

9+ FAMILY INDOOR Yard Sale. Friday & Saturday 8am-2pm. Coon Club, 3056 Wide Horizon Dr., Franklin

GIANT INDOOR SALE Furniture, Past & Present and Much More! First Sale. Highland Rd. to River Rd. to Byrson Branch then Follow Signs. Friday 6th, 4-8, Saturday 9-2. (828)371-9547.

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE Brand name women’s & men’s clothing/shoes, Tie-Dye, home goods, some Free Stuff, everything in great condition! 525 East Main St., May 7-8, 8am-2pm.

Wanted

WANTING TO PURCHASE a Used Garage or Shed 12’x20′. Will Move or Dismantle. (828)369-5045

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

PLANT SALE Hydrangeas, Hostas, Lilies, Irises, Herbs, Bee Balm, Astilbe, Franklin Garden Club, Saturday May 7, 9am-2pm, Rankin Square, Main St., Franklin.

MASTER GARDENER Association Plant Sale Saturday, May 7, 9-1, at ERC, 1624 Lakeside Drive. Buy natives and Visit the Various Beautiful Gardens. Proceeds go to garden maintenance.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

MISC. LIGHT WORK NEEDED Windows, Gutters, Painting, Yard Work. $15/hour. Sarah @ Diva’s (770)757-7500.

HIRING! CARPENTERS Apprentices Needed for Local Framing Crew. Good Pay! Jim Byrd Construction. Text (828)421-3009.

FRONT DESK afternoon/evening hours (no later than 10:00 pm) Housekeeping: days 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Up to $15. per hour plus bonus. Must be able to work weekends and holidays. This is a non-smoking property. Please call: (877)524-3380 for interview or apply in person at: The Carolina Motel 2601 Georgia Road, Franklin, N.C. 28734.

FRANKLIN BODY SHOP has Opening for Experienced Body Man/Painter. Hourly or Commission. Paid Days Off/Sick Days. Apply at 69 Mill St. or Franklinbody@frontier.com

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full-time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200-9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR in Sylva looking for helper electricians. Must have tools, transportation, references, and willingness to work with others. Pay based on experience- Call (828)631-0341 for interview.