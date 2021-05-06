Classifieds for May 6, 2021

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, Backed up to Indian Land.(828)421-4582.

Commercial Rentals

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY for lease on 441 south. 2 Full bays, 2 story office space, all for lease separately. $1500 per bay, $1500 for office space, monthly. Call (828)369-5333 for more information.

Rentals

2BD/1.5BA One level, new carpeting, paint, carport, utility room. Cowee. Landlord on property. Owner does yard work. Perfect for retired couple. No pets. First/Last/Security, $1,200/monthly, Reference. Must meet lease requirements. Available May 1 (828)371-7760.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up of Appliances Furniture, Garbage, Trash, Rubbish. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. (828)332-7175.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 25 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $35. Call (828)524-0114.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HOME & PROPERTY CARETAKER Service. We Will Be There When You Can’t to Offer Routine Home Inspections, Maintenance, Repairs and Peace of Mind. (828)421-6712.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 9-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

FULL SIZE SLEEPER Sofa, medium slate blue color. Minimally used, in very good condition. Asking $280. Teeter Hang-up Inversion Table model #EP-960. In very good condition. Asking $180. Diane (828)421-5539 (Not available 2pm-9pm Thursdays).

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

MOVING SALE Everything Must Go! Something fro Everybody. Saturday, 9am-3pm, 29 Pannell Lane, off Lake Emory. Follow Signs.

DEALS & STEALS SALE Friday & Saturday, May 7&8th, 8am-2pm, 2594 Wells Grove Rd. Lots of furniture, rugs, linens, lamps, decor, dish sets, antique glassware, ladders, clothing. Yard and deck are full of great things. Don’t miss this one!

COVENTRY PLACE 16 Coventry Circle E, Friday & Saturday May 7 & 8, 9-3.

MAY 7&8 Friday, Saturday, 9am-5pm, 88 Rivers Whisper Lane Across from Cowee Baptist Church.`*

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, Smokeymountainauctioncompany.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL Firm 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

FOUND SHAR PEI MIX Brown White Mix, Male, Mashburn Branch Area. No collar or identification. Call (828)342-3949.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

GO TOPLESS DAY Saturday, May 15, 9:30am to 7pm, Macon County Rec. Park, 365 Allman Dr., $30 entry fee per jeep, Jeep Trail Rides, BBQ meal with sides, dessert & drink, $10 Adult, kids BBQ meal $5.

BAKE SALE Wednesday, May 5, 4-6pm, Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

GRAPHIC DESIGNER Part-time. Must be able to: Work on Macs using Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop and QuarkXPress, Good Speller, Quick Turnaround. Able to Work on a Deadline. All inquiries will remain confidential. Email Resume and Examples of your Work to: maconcountynews@gmail.com

LOCAL BUSINESS SEEKING part-time help. Individual must have some knowledge of health and nutrition. Duties will include running register, helping customers, stocking shelves, pricing orders and more. Please send resume to Mountain Valley Health Foods, c/o Sandy Ochsner or Bill Abraham, 150 Georgia Rd., Ste. A, Franklin, NC 28734. No walk-ins or phone calls please!

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Assistant F&B Manager, Banquet Captain, Banquet Supervisor, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Gardener’s Assistant, Cook, Pastry & Bread Cook, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Night Auditor, Overnight Security, Room Attendant, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Warehouse Associate, Retail Associate, Spa Attendant, Spa Concierge, Fitness Manager, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist, Contract Positions-Fitness Instructor (spin), Makeup Artist.

NOW HIRING Experienced Line Cooks, Dishwashers. Apply in Person at 145 Highlands Rd. Between the hours of 7am-2pm Ms. Lois Restaurant.

HAMPTON INN Now Hiring $11.75. All Positions Apply in person. NO phone calls. 244 Cunningham Rd.

HOUSEKEEPERS WANTED for 2021 Season. Looking for quality housekeepers to work 2 or 3 days a week in the Highlands & Cashiers area. Work in pleasant homes, with nice customers. Dependable car needed & cell phone. Drug test & background check required. $14.00 per hour, with $20 gas allowance per day. If interested, please send resume to: TheCleaningTeam4U@gmail.com

WATAUGA CREEK Furniture Warehouse and Delivery; Able to carry furniture upstairs. Have a good driving record. Be a team player. Available for overtime when needed. Off Sundays. Competitive pay depending on experience. Call for Appointment (828)369-7881.

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Also Auto Detail/Cleanup Person. Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin.

WIOA CASE MANAGER: Jackson & Swain Counties Join a motivated team striving to assist participants who are seeking education and occupational skills to obtain/retain employment opportunities. The ideal candidate for this position is involved in these communities and is enthusiastic about assisting individuals in securing gainful employment. Requirements: Responsible for coordinating the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) services by increasing employment and job retention for participants. Responsible for assisting in the increase of occupational skills attainment by providing training services. Performs initial assessments and evaluations of each participant’s employability, aptitudes and interests through interviews, testing and counseling. Places participants in training classes and assists with job searches. Promotes the program through visits within the community and colleges. Coordinates and oversees the On the Job Training (OJT) program. Ensures continuous improvement toward program goals to achieve required and desired outcomes. Performs other duties as assigned. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Products. Excellent communication skills. Valid driver’s license required. Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree, two years related experience and/or training or the equivalent combination of education and experience. MPP is an EEO/AA Employer. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website | mppnhc.org Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Apply by 5:00 pm Friday, May 14, 2021.

WHY DRIVE TO HIGHLANDS Root + Barrel Seeks Motivated Seasoned Wait Staff, Kitchen Staff to include Line Cooks and Dishwashers. Better Starting Wages Available. Contact Patricia or Ciana for Front of House (828)369-3663 between 3 to 5 p.m or come by for application, 77 E. Main St. Franklin.