Classifieds for November 10, 2022

Rentals

2BR/2BA NEWLY Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Application, references and deposit required. Never smoked in or had animals. $1,200.00 per month. (828)371-2218.

Services

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CLASSIC PAINT Interior & Exterior, Residential, Commercial. Committed to Excellence! Licensed & Insured Larry Jacobs call (828)421-4987.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Military Clothes, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

FIREWOOD ALL HARDWOOD Truck Load Delivered and Stacked, $100. (828)347-2409.

FREE DOOR LOCKS with keys. Free Tree Trimer chain saw with extension. Needs Repair. (828)342-5352.

Garage & Yard Sales

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY Indoor Yard Sale Friday & Saturday, 8am-1pm. Household items, home decor, furniture, kids’ stuff, clothes for entire family. Something for everyone. Coon Club Building, Wide Horizon Drive. No early birds.

ESTATE SALE Furniture, Tools, Exercise Equipment, Small Kitchen Appliances, Men’s Clothing and More. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 & 19, 8am-4pm. 5 Hanak Way.

Animals

STANDARD POODLES Yorkie-poos, Pom-a-poos. Current Health Records. All pups CKC registered. (828)524-7232.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA with Partial Proceeds going to Cystic Fibrosis, Friday and Saturday, November 11-12 and 18-19, 8am-4pm Daily, Asbury Church located at 81 Firehouse Rd., in Otto, NC across from the Otto Fire Department, Items will include a Multitude of Christmas, Home Decor/Decorations and Supplies, Fall & Home Decor, Jewelry, Pet Supplies, Furniture & Dinette Set, Quilting Frame and So Much More! Numerous Items Only $1. We always appreciate your support!

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABIT AT RESTORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.