Classifieds for November 11, 2021

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

Services

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

PIANO INSTRUCTION (in Macon County) Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

TRAVEL TRAILER CAMPER Cover, Never Used Still in Box, Designer Series, 3 Layers on Roof Top, Box Length Up to 15’. (406)438-5004

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

OUR FINAL CYSTIC FIBROSIS Extravaganza November 11, 12 &13, 8am-4am. New Items Added! Winter clothing, Lots of Christmas & Home Decor, Collectibles, Furniture and Much More! Great Gift Ideas! Numerous Items $1. Otto Community Building behind Otto Fire Dept. Betsy (828)332-7192.

MULTI-FAMILY SALE At Maples Park Clubhouse, Lake Emory Rd., Friday & Saturday, November 12-13, 8am-2pm.

BIG SALE 24 Palmer Dr., Saturday 9-2, No Early Birds! House decor, kitchen items, microwave, holiday decorations, linens, air compressor, garden stuff and lots more!

Wanted

THE MACON COUNTY Historical Museum in conjunction with a private collector is looking to purchase arrowheads for display. All artifacts must be obtained legally. Call (828)634-0040. Monday thru Saturday, 10 to 5.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

OTTO CARITY 5K Saturday, Nov. 13, Starting at Tassee Shelter, 877 Ulco Dr. Registration 8am, 1 Mile Walk 9am, 5K Run staggered start times begin 9:30am. Benefits Appalachian Animal Rescue Center, Macon Tracs, Otto Community Development.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin. (828)421-7332 Leave Message.

NEED CULTURED STONE Layer, Must Have Transportation & Phone! cell# (828)200-4478.

FASHIONiSTA HOLIDAY HELPER For Diva’s on Main. Part-time. See Sarah. Apply at Store, 24 E. Main. (770)757-7500.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA, Highlands NC. 2nd Shift Maintenance Engineer, Warehouse Supervisor, Sales & Catering Asst, Housing Manager, Estate Concierge, Asst F&B Director, Maitre D’, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook/Baker, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Security, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, Banquet Supervisor Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

ANNUAL MAINTENANCE and Cleaning contract bids. Macon County Farm Bureau will be accepting bids for both outside maintenance and office cleaning for the upcoming year. Please come by our office located at 1866 Highlands Rd., Franklin, NC or call the office at (828)524-6147 to obtain a bid sheet. Ask for Susan Ball. Bids should be returned to the office no later than 11.30.21.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.