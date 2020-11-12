Classifieds for November 12, 2020

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots, $69K-89K, Water, Electric and septic permit provided, Eco Homes and RV Barns. Also South Facing 5 Acre Parcels $49K-59K. (828)371-7940.

5.49 ACRES COMMERCIAL Property, Unrestricted, 64W, $185,000. For Appointment. Call (828)342-3208.

FRANKLIN NC WATERFALLS land for sale by owner. 70 ft falls, winding creek, mountain views. (total 6 acres with 3 separated geographical sites). Dividable via survey in half or thirds so you can sell two sites, keep one for yourself. private and serene, close to town. sensible deed restrictions. active septic permits. easy access. videos available. Call, text to: (352)250-4492. email to: tsmart@gate.net

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Unrestricted, Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

A&M SERVICES Handyman & Maintenance Services, Commercial and Residential, Fully Insured, Free Quotes AMServices.org (828)347-6057.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. For Sale

FRESH GEORGIA PECANS For Sale, Cracked Out and In Shell, Thursday 2-4pm. In Front of VFW across from Ace.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Framers Market. Fall & Winter Vegetable, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Mushrooms. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

LUXURY 2006 LEXUS Light Blue 1 Owner, Never Wrecked, 100,000 miles, $9,500. (828)200-1585.

1992 FORD F150 4WD, Small V8, Auto, Needs Trany, $1,500. (828)349-1465.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

ESTATE SALE Friday & Saturday, 10-2, 1075 Holly Terrace Rd. Furniture tools alum trailer etc.

HUGH MOVING SALE Nov. 14, 8am-1pm. Furniture, Tools, Christmas Decor, too many Household Items to List. Mask Required, Rain or Shine, Patton Valley, 91, MImosa Lane.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursda. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN Highlands NC, Housekeeping and Dishwashing starting at $13 per hour Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry and Bread Cook, Gardener Assistant, Assistant Sommelier, Servers, Bussers, Host/Hostess, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Cosmetologist, Asst Payroll/HR Supervisor, PT Marketing Assistant. Benefits offered after 90 days employment. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

FREELANCE FITNESS Instructors Spin, Barre & Pilates, Old Edwards Spa, Highlands NC. Send Resume in PDF format to Kyra Russell krussell@oldedwardsinn.com

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

JIM BYRD CONSTRUCTION Seeking Carpenters Call (828)421-3009.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

SOLID FOUNDATION INC. is Seeking Skilled Carpenter and Carpenters Helper. Must have own Transportation, Tools, References Needed. Call (828)369-3894.