Classifieds for November 18, 2021

Rentals

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

Commercial Rentals

PROFESSIONAL OFFICE SPACES For Lease Immediate Availability, Multiple office spaces for lease in downtown Franklin. These spaces can accommodate a variety of office needs for a business or individual as low as $300/monthly, including utilities. For more information please contact Times Square Properties (828)200-7019.

MEDICAL OFFICE SPACES For Lease Immediate availability! Newly renovated medical/professional office space for lease. This office is located within Franklin city limits on the Georgia Rd. Medical office layout, but could accommodate a variety of businesses. For more information please contact Times Square Properties. (828)200-7019.

Services

MELTON’S ROOFING and Gutter Cleaning. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your Home, Office Call Me. I’m Honest and Dependable. (828)347-6284.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

PAINTING EQUIPMENT Paint Sprayer, Paint, Sanders, Ladders, Pressure Washer Etc. Call after 5 p.m. (828)369-5104.

SLEEP NUMBER QUEEN QZiLE 360 Smart Bed, Dual Controls. Only 1 1/2 Years Old, Excellent Condition. $750. (605)519-1484.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Winter Season 10-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Winter Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

07 TOYOTA CAMRY New tires, new front brakes new wipers, immaculate. 4 cylinder 200k miles runs great. $4900. (828)342-8330.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Commercial Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

HANDY COUPLE NEEDED for Sunday afternoon misc projects. Both inside and outside. Truck would be handy. Call Sarah (770)757-7500.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC, 2nd Shift Maintenance Engineer, Warehouse Supervisor, Sales & Catering Asst, Housing Manager, Estate Concierge, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Pastry Cook/Baker, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Security, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, Banquet Supervisor Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

AUTO BODY MAN/PAINTER Wanted Apply after 3pm at 69 Mill St. Franklin. (828)421-7332 Leave Message.

NEED CULTURED STONE Layer, Must Have Transportation & Phone! cell# (828)200-4478.

ANNUAL MAINTENANCE and Cleaning contract bids. Macon County Farm Bureau will be accepting bids for both outside maintenance and office cleaning for the upcoming year. Please come by our office located at 1866 Highlands Rd., Franklin, NC or call the office at (828)524-6147 to obtain a bid sheet. Ask for Susan Ball. Bids should be returned to the office no later than 11.30.21.