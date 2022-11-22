Classifieds for November 22, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 86 E. Hickory Knoll Rd. For more information, call the church at(828)369-9300 or Jannie at (813)305-9433.

Nantahala Hiking Club will hike to Whiterock off the Bartram Trail on Sunday, Nov. 27. Starting at Jones Gap going north on the Bartram Trail. Take a side trail out to Whiterock. Spectacular views into Tessentee and across the valley, you can see Albert Mt. Fire Tower. For reservations and more information, call leader Laura Lauffer 919-444-1478

American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Macon County Library, 149 Siler Farm Rd. All who come out to give Nov. 28 through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at rcblood.org/together. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800)733-2767.

Trout Unlimited Sylva Chapter Meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at United Methodist Church in Sylva. Chapter members bring a covered dish meal. Great raffles for fishing gear and a lot of fishing gab. Everyone is invited, you do not have to be a member.

Franklin Seventh Day Adventist is discontinuing its Community Service Outreach Program at 93 Church Street, Suite 203.

Macon County School Free Developmental Screening for children ages 3 to 5 will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 12 noon. The purpose of screening is to ensure children are reaching developmental milestones. Children will be asked to perform a variety of activities in the areas of pre-academic, language and motor skills. Vision and hearing will be screened. To schedule an appointment call (828)524-8938 ext. 2059.

Macon Early College (MEC) is accepting student enrollment applications for the 2023-24 school year. MEC serves grades ninth through 13 and is fully integrated into the Southwestern Community College system. Students have the opportunity to graduate in four or five years with a high school diploma and a two-year Associate’s degree with transferable credits to a four-year university. Applications are available at mec.macon.k12.nc.us under the Parent Information tab. The deadline to submit an application for rising 9th graders is Feb. 17, 2023, and for rising 10th and 11th grade students the deadline is March 17, 2023. For more information, call the school at (828)524-2002.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126

Mountain Voices Community Chorus is rehearsing for its Christmas concert. Practice is every Monday evening at First United Methodist Church, 66 Harrison Avenue, Franklin, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Recruiting new singers. For information, call (828)524-3644.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com

Historic TM Rickman Store at 259 Cowee Creek Rd. is open for visitors on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dulcimer music at 10 a.m. and music jams 12 to 3 p.m. Discover unique items and listen to local musicians. Parking is limited with additional parking available at Cowee Arts and Heritage Center a short walk from the store.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina as well as all over the world.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay, wire sculpture and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Mondays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or for anyone interested in the A.A. recovery program. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd.; Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave.; Tuesday, 8 a.m., and Thursday, 12 noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St.; Wednesday, 7 p.m. at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On-line meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. To speak with a member of A.A., call (828)349-4357.

Dorothy and John Crawford Senior Center is now offering limited in-person classes at the Robert Carpenter Community Building. A variety of exercise classes and a writing group are offered in the afternoons for adults over 50. For more information, call (828)349-2058.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.