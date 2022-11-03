Classifieds for November 3, 2022

Real Estate

2BR/2BA NEWLY Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Application, references and deposit required. Never smoked in or had animals. $1,200.00 per month. (828)371-2218.

Services

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance, Firewood and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

FREE ESTIMATES Rain Gutter Clean Out. Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer. Pressure Cleaning. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CLASSIC PAINT Interior & Exterior, Residential, Commercial. Committed to Excellence! Licensed & Insured Larry Jacobs call (828)421-4987.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing, decks and RV’s you name it. I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsurplus@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 4pm-8pm, . Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

Garage & Yard Sales

HUGE INDOOR Saturday, 9- 3; Sunday, half-price day, 11-2. Carson Community Building, Old Murphy Road. Vintage household, craft sup- plies, collectibles. Helps stray cats.

GARAGE & PATIO Sale, 16 Coventry Circle East. Friday, 11/4, Saturday 11/5, 9am- 3pm.

RAIN OR SHINE Nov. 4&5, 8-3, Household Items, Fall and Christmas Decor and Florals, Rugs, Lamps, Etc. 1057 Old Murphy Rd., 1 mile West from Old Ingles, Turn at White Fence, Look for Signs

Community Fundraisers

HUGE INDOOR Saturday, 9-3; Sunday, half-price day, 11- 2. Carson Community Building, Old Murphy Road. Vintage household, craft sup- plies, collectibles. Helps stray cats.

FRUIT SALE Franklin High School Music Department. Order On-line @ franklinpantherband.com use ID#940380 or call (828)524- 6467.

FROG FAIR Fall arts & crafts fundraising event. Saturday, Nov. 5, 10-4, FROG Quarters, 573 E. Main at the Town bridge in Franklin. arts & crafts, food, & music. email Information, frog28734@gmail.com.

HABITAT RESTORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

Help Wanted

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work schedule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain independent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

POSITION AVAILABLE Community Inclusion Specialist Disability Partners is seeking an outgoing individual who can assist people with disabilities to reach their desired level of independence through many specialized services. Must have high school diploma or equivalent, be a self-starter with organizational skills, excellent written and communication skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office and data base operations. Work experience and education will be considered. Benefits include vacation, sick, holidays, dental, life, vision and health insurance along with 401K. Join our team and make a difference. Applications available at Disability Partners, 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva or on our website: disability- partners.org. Call Chuck Oaks for more information (828)631-1167.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time, Managers, Cooks, Cashiers with weekend availability. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

ESTIMATOR Specialty exteior metal skin fabrication company willing to provide relocation assistance to North Central Florida for a qualified individual with relevant experience. Willing to train lesser experienced individual with applicable soft- ware background. Great career opportunity offering competitive wages and benefits. (386)734-5572.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER is looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

POSITION AVAILABLE Program Administrative Assistant Disability Partners is seeking an individual with two years’ experience in office administration includ- ing proficient experience with Microsoft Office, accuracy and ability to meet deadlines a must, be a team player with personality to work with all levels of management in a fast-paced work environment. Confidentiality, verbal and written communication a high priority. People with dis- abilities are encouraged to apply. Applications are avail- able on our website: disabilitypartners.org or at 525 Mineral Springs Drive. Sylva NC 28779 between 9am and 4pm. Please call Philana Griffin at (828)631-1167 for more information.