Classifieds for November 4, 2021

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

IN TOWN Spacious Basement Apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Complete Kitchen, Utilities, H/A, Beautiful View, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Patio. Not handicapped accessible. Adults 18+. First/Last/Security. $700/monthly. (828))371-8426.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

Services

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Garage & Yard Sales

BARN SALE Prentiss Bridge Rd. at Gemstone Village Sign, then up hill to barn area, Small Kitchen Appliances, Knick Knacks, Vintage Music Boxes, Many Household Items, Women’s Clothes, Sofa Pillows and More! Friday, Nov. 5, 9am-12pm, Saturday, Nov. 6, 9am-12pm.

OUR FINAL CYSTIC FIBROSIS Extravaganza November 5 & 6 and November 11, 12 &13, 8am-4pm. Winter Clothing, Lots of Christmas & Home Decor, Collectibles, Furniture and Much More! Great Gift Ideas! Numerous Items $1. Otto Community Building behind Otto Fire Dept. Betsy (828)332-7192.

Wanted

THE MACON COUNTY Historical Museum in conjunction with a private collector is looking to purchase arrowheads for display. All artifacts must be obtained legally. Call (828)634-0040. Monday thru Saturday, 10 to 5.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

OTTO CHARITY 5K Saturday, Nov. 13, Starting at Tassee Shelter, 877 Ulco Dr. Registration 8am, 1 Mile Walk 9am, 5K Run staggered start times begin 9:30am. Benefits Appalachian Animal Rescue Center, Macon Tracs, Otto Community Development. More information (828)342-5047.

CONQUER THE MOUNTAIN Half Marathon, USATF certified race, Saturday, Nov. 6, Tassee Pavilion, Ulco Dr., Franklin. Half Marathon Registration begins 10 a.m., 5K 8:30 a.m. Benefits the Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center.

FROG FAIR Saturday, Nov. 6, 573 E. Main St, Franklin (at the Town bridge). Stop by Wednesday-Saturday between 9-2.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

FASHIONESTA HOLIDAY HELPER For Diva’s on Main. Part-time. See Sarah Apply at Store. 24 E. Main. (770)757-7500.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Old Edwards Inn & Spa, Highlands NC 2nd Shift Engineer, Warehouse Supervisor, Sales & Catering Asst, Housing Manager, Gardener Asst, Estate Concierge, Membership & Activities Coordinator, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk Agent, Bellman, Night Audit, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, Banquet Supervisor. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.