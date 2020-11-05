Classifieds for November 5, 2020

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots, $69K-89K, Water, Electric and septic permit provided, Eco Homes and RV Barns. Also South Facing 5 Acre Parcels $49K-59K. (828)371-7940.

5.49 ACRES COMMERCIAL Property, Unrestricted, 64W, $185,000. For Appointment. Call (828)342-3208.

FRANKLIN NC WATERFALLS land for sale by owner. 70 ft falls, winding creek, mountain views. (total 6 acres with 3 separated geographical sites). Dividable via survey in half or thirds so you can sell two sites, keep one for yourself. private and serene, close to town. sensible deed restrictions. active septic permits. easy access. videos available. Call, text to: (352)250-4492. email to: tsmart@gate.net

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Unrestricted, Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

3BD/2BA & 2BD/2BA Homes for Rent. Non-smoking. $650. 1st & Last and Deposit. (828)634-6227 & (828)332-8456.

COZY SMALL CABIN Furnished, Available Weekly thru November. Max 2 Adults, Non-smoking, Pet Fee Charged, Why rent a motel when you can have in town luxury on mountain Setting. Only $300 Weekly with deposit/cleaning fee. (828)342-4897.

APARTMENT 1/BEDROOM Fully Furnished, $135. Weekly. Overlooking Creek. Call (828)349-4410.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

MOUNTAIN AREA PROPERTY Services, Cleaning Packing Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. (828)550-4585.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

A&M SERVICES Handyman & Maintenance Services, Commercial and Residential, Fully Insured, Free Quotes AMServices.org (828)347-6057.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

Misc. for Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Framers Market. Fall & Winter Vegetable, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Mushrooms. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

STORAGE BUILDING 7’X7’ Rubbermaid with it’s own flooring $499. Wood shed $75. Pressure treated platform 8’x8’ $150. Metal gate 36’W, 48” H $85. Patio table 36” W, 56” L, 2 chairs $99. Small metal cargo carrier insert in hitch of SUV $99. Bicycle carrier holds up to 3 bikes, insert in hitch of SUV $99. Stove/range 30”W, 40”H, 27”D, & range hood, buyer removes/disconnect range hood/stove $75. A/C window unit $75. Dryer $100. Recliner vinyl/brown $25. Foyer entry metal/glass table $60. Oak three-way mirror mounts on a dresser, hardware included 53”W, 46”H, 1”D $75. Three wooden swivel bar stools (light oak) $99. Cherry oak oval coffee table $99. Solid oak oval dining-room table-(1) Insert & (2) Chairs $199. Paisley sage couch-90”L $199. Floor lamp/glass circular table insert $25. White wicker rocker $65. 3 shelving unit (black) $15. Chavel mirror/oak $65. Desk top black/silver frame $20. Small table top x-mas tree $20. Large/tall x-mas tree with white lights $40. Other small household items. Call or text Richard @ (352)257-7118. Social distancing compliance required. Bring help to load any items.

LG FRENCH DOOR refrigerator purchased at Lowes in June stainless charcoal $450 OBO (828)421-6363 leave message.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Open 4-8pm, Daily, Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Garage & Yard Sales

YARD SALE 16 Coventry Circle East. Friday 11/6 Saturday 11/7, 9 to 3.

MOVING SALE Saturday, Nov. 7, 8-1, Tools and MIsc. 39 Honeycutt Pl., Otto. No Early Birds.

Animals

MISSING CALICO CAT “Sugar”, Female, Meadowbrook Dr., Area, Cash Reward Offered. Missed Dearly. (828)371-2525 or (828)371-2317.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Furndraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursda. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR Friends of the Greenway, Saturday, November 7, 9-3, Safety precautions in place, greater vendor spacing, masks are required for vendors and FROG volunteers, encouraged for all others.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC. Housekeeping and Dishwashing starting at $13 per hour. Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Sous Chef, Cook, Experienced Gardener Assistant, Servers, Asst. Sommelier, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, Retail Sales Associate. Benefits offered after 90 days employment. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

EXPERIENCED GROUP Exercise Instructors Indoor Cycle, Barre, Pilates or Group Exercise, $50.00 per hour. Must have at least 1 yr experience. Old Edwards Spa, Highlands NC. Send Resume in PDF format to Kyra Russell krussell @oldedwardsinn.com

SOLID FOUNDATION INC. is Seeking Skilled Carpenter and Carpenters Helper. Must have own Transportation, Tools, References Needed. Call (828)369-3894.

FREEMAN GAS has an opening for a CDL Driver for local delivery of propane gas in the Franklin, NC area. Must have Class B CDL and X endorsement, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm at 616 Highlands Road Franklin, NC 28744.