Classifieds for October 1, 2020

Real Estate

2 LOTS ON WHITE OAK CIRCLE in Franklin. (828)347-2878.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

SMALL CABIN SUITE Suitable for 1 Adult, All Amenities and Yard Maintenance Included. Completely Furnished, Weekly, Monthly or Lease, Seasonal Welcomed. income verification required. Non-smoking/pets. $595 plus Deposit. (828)342-4897.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your House? Give me a call (828)347-6284. I’m Honest and Reliable.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Peonies, Hydrangeas. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

LARGE MULTI-LEVEL double, wood and glass etagere; two floor-standing jewelry display cases, $100 each. Drop by Diva’s on Main, 24 E. Main Street. (770)757-7500.

GE ELECTRIC RANGE/OVEN 5 ceramic top burners, self-cleaning, works great but white color, $175. G E Dishwasher, like new used 5 months, also white $175. GE Microwave, 30” under cabinet mount $100. Call or text Warren (517)202-9381.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

LOST BIG RED RETRIEVER Mix. “Brownie”, Male, with white paws, blue plaid collar with tags and lime green one, chipped, gentle. Riverbend Road and Bryson City Road area. (828)332-8330.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

Help Wanted

FREEMAN GAS has an opening for a CDL Driver for local delivery of propane gas in the Franklin, NC area. Must have Class B CDL and X endorsement, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm at 616 Highlands Road Franklin, NC 28744.

TWO HOUSEKEEPERS needed every Sunday for private home. (770)757-7500.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

MS. LOIS’ RESTAURANT Grill Cook. 2 Years Minimum Experience. Apply in Person. 145 Highlands Rd.

GENERAL LABOR Some Heavy Lifting, Non-smoker, Forklift Outdoor Work at Times, 20-25hrs Week, Starting Salery $13.50/hr, Excellent for Semi Retired, Leave Message (828)524-2353.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

COMMUNITY SERVICES DIRECTOR: Macon Program for Progress seeks full time professional to manage diverse community based programs targeted at improving self–reliance and quality of life of clients. Plan, develop, evaluate and report results of programs. Supervise staff providing direct program services. Requires the ability to write grant proposals and ensure program adherence to grant requirements/standards. Ability to gather, analyze and report data required. Knowledge of community resources and ability to work with other resource providers is required. Bachelors Degree in a related field and 3 years experience or equivalent combination of education and experience required. Valid driver’s license required. Pre-employment background check and drug screen required. Competitive salary and benefits package including health, retirement, paid vacation and sick leave and paid educational benefits. Submit letter of interest and resume to Macon Program for Progress, P O Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 or submit online to csutton@mppnhc.org by 5:00 p.m. on October 2, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Shingle Roofer. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.