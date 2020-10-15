Classifieds for October 15, 2020

Real Estate

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots, $69K-89K, Water, Electric and septic permit provided, Eco Homes and RV Barns. Also South Facing 5 Acre Parcels $49K-59K. (828)371-7940.

FSBO HOLLY SPRINGS 2BD/1BA, Deck, Shed, Large Pond, Mountain View, Wildlife, Nice $138,900. (828)342-6736.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

Misc. for Sale

(2) 6’ FREE STANDING Jewelry Display Cases, Ideal for Retail. $100 each. Call Sarah at Diva’s on Main. (828)369-7300.

RYOBI RADIAL ARM SAW on Rolling Stand w/New Blade, Works Great. $125.00. (727)631-2906

GE ELECTRIC RANGE/OVEN 5 ceramic top burners, self-cleaning, works great but white color, $150. Call or text Warren (517)202-9381.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Peonies, Hydrangeas. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494

Garage & Yard Sales

BIG YARD SALE Saturday, Oct. 17, 8am-1pm, 245 Bennett Rd. Off Hwy 28.

SATURDAY ONLY 8AM-3PM Guns, Knives, Coins, Jewelry, Movies, Art, Antiques, Much More! 441 So to the Old Mexican Restaurant.

MOVING Selling Contents of House and Garage, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Call (843)670-2177 for Appointment. 3 at a time. Masks Required.

MOVING SALE Everything must Go! 9am-3pm, 283 Blue Ridge Dr., Follow Signs off Hwy 28.

INDOOR SALE Saturday, Oct. 17, 8-1, Multiple Houses, Starting at 525 Bryson Branch Rd., Follow Signs from Highlands Rd.

YARD SALE Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, 8am-? Maples Park Club House, , Lake Emory Rd., Rain or Shine. Masks Please.

TWO FAMILY SALE Saturday, October 17, 8am-3pm. Furniture, Electrical Items, Ladders, Boys Clothes, Toys, Small and Large Appliances. 6356 U.S. 441S Sylva.

MULTI-FAMILY Son Rise Ministries, 462 Depot StreetThursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 17. Household Items, Jewelry, Tools & Lots More!

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10am-4pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

MS. LOIS’ RESTAURANT Grill Cook. 2 Years Minimum Experience. Apply in Person. 145 Highlands Rd.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

FREELANCE FITNESS Instructors Spin, Barre & Pilates. Old Edwards Spa, Highlands NC, Send Resume in PDF format to Kyra Russell krussell@oldedwardsinn.com

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC, Housekeeping and Dishwashing starting at $13 per hour. Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Sous Chef, Cook, Baker, Gardener Assistant, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, Retail Sales Associate. Benefits offered after 90 days employment. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.