Classifieds for October 20, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (828)974-1137.

Rentals

NEW 3 BD/2BA MH located in Cowee. 1st, last and secu- rity required. $1500 mo. Call (828)349-0353.

2BD/2BA FULLY FURNISHED available 11/1/22 minimum 6 months. call (817)219-2477.

SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse, Available, Fireplace, Close In $1600/monthly. Text (828)347-2345.

Services

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

GRADING, FIINISH Grading, Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL Pumps, Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior pressure washing decks, RV’s you name it. I’m Insured, I can bring my own water and your estimate is free! For any questions call (828)200-5298. We’re happy to help!

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 4pm-8pm, . Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur- plus@gmail.com

Motor Vehicles

2019 RAM 1500 Tradesman, white, crew cab, 4×4. 5.7L Hemi, tow package, PL, PW, backup camera, 18700 miles. $35,500. (828)421- 1671.

Garage & Yard Sales

FALL YARD SALE Saturday, 9-2, Sunday, 1-4, Fabric, Halloween and Fall Decor, 91 Pleasant Hill Rd., Rain or Shine.

Animals

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG Walkers Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

OKTOBERFEST DINNER Silent Auction, 4:30-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, the church hall, 299 Maple St., Franklin. Benefits St., Francis Food Pantry. Dinner: Brats, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut, Dessert and Drinks. Tickets on sale weekdays at church office, weekends after mass, at the door. Adults $15, Children $5.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL Rescue Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

ESTIMATOR Specialty exterior metal skin fabrication company willing to provide relocation assistance to North Central Florida for a qualified individual with rele- vant experience. Willing to train lesser experienced indi- vidual with applicable soft- ware background. Great career opportunity offering competitive wages and ben- efits. (386)734-5572.

HELP NEEDED with roun- tine house Cleaning of In- Town 2 Bedroom Townhouse. Bi-weekly. (828)371-8426.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER is looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individ- ual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.