Classifieds for October 22, 2020

Real Estate

4 UNIQUELY BEAUTIFUL Cullasaja Riverfront Lots, $69K-89K, Water, Electric and septic permit provided, Eco Homes and RV Barns. Also South Facing 5 Acre Parcels $49K-59K. (828)371-7940.

FSBO HOLLY SPRINGS 2BD/1BA, Deck, Shed, Large Pond, Mountain View, Wildlife, Nice $138,900. (828)342-6736.

Rentals

1BD/1BA APARTMENT $550.00 First & Last Deposit. No Pets, Non-smoking. (828)524-9713.

SMALL CABIN SUITE Suitable for 2 Adults, All Amenities and Yard Maintenance Included. Completely Furnished, Weekly, Running Seasonal from Oct. 24 through Nov. 28. Non-smoking/no pets. Call for pricing and Availability. (828)342-4897.

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CLEANING PACKING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

GARY BROWNING’S HOME Repairs, Decks, Pressure Washing, Interior Remodels, Painting, Etc. No Job Too Small, Prompt Response. (828)342-4039.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

Misc. For Sale

SILVER EAGLE SALE Full Sets 35 Coins. (828)226-1501.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Peonies, Hydrangeas. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

2001 FORD F-150 4×4, 5-speed, 214K miles, runs good, looks great. $3,200. Call (828)371-1174.

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

SON RISE MISISTRIES 462 Depot Street, Indoor Yard Sale, Friday, Oct. 23, Saturday, Oct. 24. Many New items. portion of proceeds benefit missions and remote Churches in Rwanda.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Open Tuesday and Thursda. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

FREELANCE FITNESS Instructors Spin, Barre & Pilates. Old Edwards Spa, Highlands NC, Send Resume in PDF format to Kyra Russell krussell@oldedwardsinn.com

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC, Housekeeping and Dishwashing starting at $13 per hour. Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Sous Chef, Cook, Baker, Gardener Assistant, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, Retail Sales Associate. Benefits offered after 90 days employment. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers