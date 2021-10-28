Classifieds for October 28, 2021

Rentals

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

Services

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

PIANO INSTRUCTION (in Macon County) Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

DR FIELD & BRUSH MOWER 17 HP, Kawasaki Engine with 30” Brush Deck, 42” Mowing Deck, 42” Grader/Snow Blade. 6800W Generator Attachment $2,800. Call (828)421-3800.

MOVING: SLEEP NUMBER QUEEN Dual ILE 360 Smart Bed, Antique Dressers, Drop Leaf Table, Rocker, Old School Desk, Plus More! (605)519-1484.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Wanted

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 4pm-8pm, Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Garage & Yard Sales

DEALS & STEALS ESTATE SALE Saturday, Oct 30, 8-2. 2594 Wells Grove Rd. Furniture, rugs, Christmas, Storage containers/shelves, Furniture, Kitchen, lots more.

Antiques

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Animals

LOST BLACK & WHITE Short Hair Cat, “Gypse” on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Behind Dr. Lenzo”s Office, on 441 So. Female, 12 years Old. (828)342-8634.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

LYNDIE GILES BENEFIT Saturday, Oct. 30 11-7, Robert Carpenter Building, 441 So., across from Super Ingles. Lunch, Snacks, Raffles, Auction, Cake Walk Etc. She was in a major wreck, complications from accident led to a brain infection, leading to surgery at Duke Hospital.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CONQUER THE MOUNTAIN Half Marathon, USATF certified race, Saturday, Nov. 6, Tassee Pavilion, Ulco Dr., Franklin. Half Marathon Registration begins 10 a.m., 5K 8:30 a.m. Benefits the Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center.

FROG FAIR Saturday, Nov. 6, 573 E. Main St, Franklin (at the Town bridge). Stop by Wednesday-Saturday between 9-2.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Housing Manager, Gardener Asst, Estate Concierge, Membership & Activities Coordinator,Catering & Conference Services Mgr, Sales Mgr, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, P/T Marketing Asst, Banquet Supervisor. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

THRIFT STORE STOCKER Part-time, Must be Able to Lift 60lbs. Apply in Person for Details at AARC Thrift Store, 1507 Old Murphy Rd. Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-2pm.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.