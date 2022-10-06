Classifieds for October 6, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (828)974-1137.

Rentals

SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse, Available, Fireplace, Close In $1600/monthly. Text (828)347-2345.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200-4478.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421- 8847.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Insured. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear, W/C Poncho Liner, Woobie. Open Monday-Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmsur- plus@gmail.com

LG (LIFE’S GOOD) Range 30 in 5 burner, self cleaning, Free standing easy care stainless steel. Has Air Fry. Purchased from Lowe’s never installed. Call or text= (828)369-7807. Price nega- tional. Must sell.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 1pm-9pm, . Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

Garage & Yard Sales

DOWNSIZING household stuff Furniture, craft sup- plies, tools, windows, farm gate, welder, wood lathe, small Microsoft Computer, roofing tin sheets, All items must go Make offers. Friday and Saturday October 7 & 8. 8am-until, Rain or Shine. 685 Peeks Creek Rd. Franklin At the bottom of Highlands mountains just off HWY 64 east

CYSTIC FIBROSIS Mega Sale with Partial Proceeds going to CF, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 &14-15, 8am-4pm Daily. Asbury Church Located at 81 Firehouse Rd., in Otto, NC across from the Otto Fire Department. Items Include: Halloween Decorations & Supplies, Fall & Home Decor, Pet Supplies, Furniture, Gas Logs Set and So Much More! Numerous Items Only $1. We would appreciate your support.

SENIOR GAMES FLEA Market, Sat.,Oct. 8, 8am- 1pm, at the Community Building. For more informa- tion on booth $20. call Karen or Cody (813)382-0700, (828)349-2093.

HUGE MULTI-FAMILY Indoor Yard Sale Friday, 8am-1pm, and 4pm to 7pm; Saturday, 8am-1pm. Household items, home decor, furniture, kids’ stuff, clothes for entire family. Something for everyone. Coon Club Building, Wide Horizon Drive. No early birds.

TWO FAMILY 293 Belle Dowdle Rd., Saturday, 8-2, Some Furniture, Fishing Equipment, Dyson Vacuum Household Items. (828)200- 1338.

COMMUNITY YARD SALE Several Houses, Friday, Oct 7, 9am-2pm, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8am-12-noon, 441 North, Brendle Rd. No Early Birds.

Animals

STANDARD & TINY TOY Poodle Puppies, Currant Health Records, CKC Registered, Beautiful Curly Pups. $500-$800. Franklin. (828)349-3334.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

MACON TRACS Blue Jean Cowboy Ball, Saturday, Oct. 8, 11am-3pm, Macon County Fairgrounds, Bring family & friends, a picnic, chairs or blanket. Music of Sweet Charity. (828)349- 6262.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individ- ual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.