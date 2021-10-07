Classifieds for October 7, 2021

Rentals

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

LOCAL RETIRED Educated Gentleman Looking to Find a Private Room to Rent. Doesn’t Smoke, Drink and Doesn’t have a pet. Close in to Franklin Preferred. (404)838-1704.

PRECIOUS SUMMER COTTAGE in Franklin, Charming and Fully Equipped, Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Seasonal Only. 1BD/1BA, Lake View. Sarah (770)757-7500.

2BD/1BA REMODELED HOME Cowee Area, Fireplace, Huge Yard. $1,000/monthly, First/Last/Security. (828)349-0353.

SPACIOUS BASEMENT APT. Still Available, 1 Bedroom Complete Kitchen, Utilities, H/A, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Patio. First/Last/Security. $650/monthly. (828))371-8426.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

Services

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

EXPERIENCED LOCAL LADY Will provide Elderly Companionship/Sitting, Day Shift. Will assist with daily living skills. Errands shopping, medications, light housework. No heavy lifting. Reference provided. Own Transportation. (828)200-1505.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

Garage & Yard Sales

DEALS & STEALS Friday & Saturday, 8-4, 2594 Wells Grove Rd. Don’t Miss This Huge Sale!

HOLLY SPRINGS Community Development Association, Indoor Yard Sale on October 9, 8am to noon at the community building located at 2720 Cat Creek Road. Items for the sale will be accepted on October 7 and 8 from 1pm-5pm.

ANOTHER MEGA SALE! Partial Proceeds Benefit Cystic Fibrosis, Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-4pm, Asbury Church across from Otto Fire Department. Halloween, Collectibles, Fall & Home Decor, Furniture and Much More! More Information Call Betsy (828)332-7192.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Wanted

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 12pm-9pm, Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

HOLLY SPRINGS Community Development Association, Indoor Yard Sale on October 9, 8am to noon at the community building located at 2720 Cat Creek Road. Items for the sale will be accepted on October 7 and 8 from 1pm-5pm.

ANOTHER MEGA SALE! Partial Proceeds Benefit Cystic Fibrosis, Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-4pm, Asbury Church across from Otto Fire Department. Halloween, Collectibles, Fall & Home Decor, Furniture and Much More! More Information Call Betsy (828)332-7192.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & Spa, Highlands NC. Estate Concierge, Membership & Activities Coordinator, Catering & Conference Services Mgr, Sales Mgr, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer . Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

THRIFT STORE STOCKER Part-time, Must be Able to Lift 60lbs. Apply in Person for Details at AARC Thrift Store, 1507 Old Murphy Rd. Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-2pm.

BECOME A TEACHER at Great Beginnings Preschool and receive Free Childcare! Full-time and Part-time Teachers Needed. Pay based on Education and Experience. Degree preferred but not required. Go to Mygreatbeginnings.org for application. Please return applications to Great Beginnings C/O Betsy Shepherd. For more information (828)369-2411.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.