Classifieds for October 8, 2020

Real Estate

2 LOTS ON WHITE OAK CIRCLE in Franklin. (828)347-2878.

Rentals

SMALL CABIN SUITE Suitable for 1 Adult, All Amenities and Yard Maintenance Included. Completely Furnished, Weekly, Monthly or Lease, Seasonal Welcomed. income verification required. Non-smoking/pets. $595 plus Deposit. (828)342-4897.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your House? Give me a call (828)347-6284. I’m Honest and Reliable.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

Misc. for Sale

BUYING WILD GINSENG Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

ARIEL HANDICAP Walk-in Tub, Brand New Still in Create, Never Installed. (Soaking Tub Only). Paid Over $2,100. Asking $900. (828)421-5090.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Fall Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Peonies, Hydrangeas. Large Assortment of Cookies. 200 Block East Palmer.

GE ELECTRIC RANGE/OVEN 5 ceramic top burners, self-cleaning, works great but white color, $175. G E Dishwasher, like new used 5 months, also white $175. GE Microwave, 30” under cabinet mount $100. Call or text Warren (517)202-9381.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

MULTI-FAMILY YARD Sale Saturday, 8am-2pm, Furniture, All Kinds of Clothes, Toys, Household Items, Much More! Mask Requested, 329 Palmer Dr.

3 FAMILY INDOOR YARD SALE Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, just off Airport Rd., Left on Campbell Lane, Look for Sings. Friday & Saturday, Oct. 9 & 10, 8:30am-3pm.

DEALS AND STEALS GREAT Sale this Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8:30am-3pm. Tons of furniture, decor, clothing, books, bedding, winter throws, blankets, and much more. 2594 Wells Grove Road-Follow signs from Macon Middle School.

2 FAMILY ESTATE & GARAGE Sale, John Deer Mower, Tools, Misc. Household Goods. Many Other Items. Saturday Oct. 10, 8am-2pm. Cat Creek to Ferguson to (54 & 55 Sweet Nectar Lane).

HOLLY SPRINGS Community Development Association is having a yard sale on Saturday, October 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at the community building located at 2720 Cat Creek Road. Items will be priced to sell. All proceeds will go towards improvements to the community building and grounds. Items for the sale can be brought to the community building on Thursday and Friday, October 8, 9 from 3 to 6 pm. All donations should be clean and are greatly appreciated. Masks are required.

INDOOR SALE Saturday, Oct. 10, 8-3, Multiple Houses, Bryson Branch Rd., Old Antiques, New Stuff, Old Vehicles, Books, Furniture, Old Comic Books, Follow Signs from Highlands Rd.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Animals

LOST BIG RED RETRIEVER Mix. “Brownie”, Male, with white paws, blue plaid collar with tags and lime green one, chipped, gentle. Riverbend Road and Bryson City Road area. (828)332-8330.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

FREELANCE FITNESS Instructors Spin & Barre Old Edwards Spa, Highlands NC Send Resume in PDF format to Kyra Russell krussell @oldedwardsinn.com

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC Housekeepers and Dishwashers starting at $13 per hour. Now recruiting for Housekeepers, Houseman, 2nd Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Dishwashers, Sous Chef, Cook, Baker, Gardener Assistant, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Bellman, Night Audit, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, PT Retail Sales Associate. Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K) Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

FREEMAN GAS has an opening for a CDL Driver for local delivery of propane gas in the Franklin, NC area. Must have Class B CDL and X endorsement, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm at 616 Highlands Road Franklin, NC 28744.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

GENERAL LABOR Some Heavy Lifting, Non-smoker, Forklift Outdoor Work at Times, 20-25hrs Week, Starting Salery $13.50/hr, Excellent for Semi Retired, Leave Message (828)524-2353.