Classifieds for September 1, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (910)689-6177.

RENTAL INVESTMENT PROPERTIES. Otto, N.C. 9.5 acres (m/l); (3) active long-term mobile home rentals; (1) improved vacant camper site/homesite; (1) idyllic home place/unoccu- pied old farmhouse. $414,500. Mary J. Mason, Broker. (706) 746-5426.

Rentals

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE RV RV lot on Little Tennessee River. Rent 1-4 months $700 per month including all utilities. Franklin Text 386-916-0647 for details.

Services

RELIABLE HOUSEKEEPERS Available for cleaning services in Highlands/Franklin area. Quality work. Excellent references. Year-round. (828)524-3867.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC service. Professional Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421- 8847.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net. (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Y ears Experience. (828)342-3750.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com , bandmsurplus@gmail.com

WHIRLPOOL MODEL WFE770H0FZ 30” 6.4 cu.ft. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Electric Smoothtop Range. Approx 4 yrs old Excellent Condition. Replaced with a gas stove. $495 or Best Reasonable Offer. (828)349-3140.

ANVIL, WELDING TABLE, Kiln, Table Saw, Toolbox, Desk, Chair, Shelves, TV, Stand, Blueray Surround, Couch, Recliner, Tiller and More! (828)200-3961.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 1pm-9pm, Starting September 1. Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

Motor Vehicles

91 E350 FORD 7.5L Engine, AT, AC, 178K miles, AMSOIL throughout drivetrain, runs good, newer battery/tires. $3,000 OBO. (828)332- 0435.

2020 KUBOT A BX235 Frontloader/backhoe; Hydrostatic transmission; Easy attach system. 189 hours. $16,500. Call (828)200-3961.

Boats & Campers

15’ RINKERBUILT TRI HULL Boat, New Battery, Nice Condition, 85hp Mercury. Runs Good $3,500. (828)349-0061.

2018 ST ARCRAFT SATELLITE 17RB Travel Trailer. Excellent condition. Many extras. Asking $18,500. (828) 421-3800.

Wanted

WANTED: LARGE Satellite dishes. Will pay top dollar, and will pick up. Call Jesse at (828)349-4043

Garage & Yard Sales

SEPTEMBER 10, 10AM- 2PM Storage unit Q1 off Sylva Rd by Corbin McMahan Heat/Air as you start up Cowee Mtn on right, gate will be open.

GARAGE SALE Friday and Saturday, 9 am to 1 pm, Rain or Shine, 1003 Pete McCoy Rd.

Animals

POM-A-POO PUPPIES 2 males, 1 female. Very cute and sweet natured. 11 weeks old, all vaccinations current. $250 each. 828-200-5101.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED KITCHEN HELP Wanted 2-3 Years Experience on Grill, Plating and Prep. Please come by Ms. Lois Restaurant, 145 Highlands Rd. and pickup an application.

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH Franklin is Seeking Part-time Director of Music and Worship. Call Page McCurry (828)360-4503.

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN Church, a conservative con- gregation with musical potential, is seeking a pianist and choir director. A small but capable choir, talented instrumentalists, coupled with a love for traditional hymnody and a willingness to try new hymns and songs, will give the applicant ample opportunity to lead and develop a ministry of music to God’s people. Salary will be DOE. Please contact Pastor Toby Pope, (828)342- 6994

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individ- ual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for part- time RN. flexible schedule. contact Heather (828)524- 6444.