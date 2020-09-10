Classifieds for September 10, 2020

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

5 BEAUTIFUL CULLASAJA Riverfront Home-sites (some with Streams and Islands). Perfect for Tiny Homes/Park Models/RV Barns/Eco Green Homes/Shipping Container Homes. .60-2 acres. $69K-179K. Also, 5 acre parcels across the road. $49K-69K. Call or text Frank, (828)371-7940.

Rentals

RV/TINY HOME LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. Four-month minimum. Includes water, sewer and trash. Drive by at 42 Shallow Hollow Road then call for details. (828)346-1200.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

CLEANING PACKING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

641 FORD TRACTOR 1958-1962, Nice, New Paint & 12 Volts. $2,500. (828)369-6100, (828)371-3147.

2 ACORN STAIR LIFTS Both have 9’ Rails and chairs. One works, the other most likely needs battery. $500 firm for both. Must take both. Call John (828)524-3577 if interested. In Franklin.

2 PIECE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER $400 TV Included. Nordictrack Elliptical Exerciser $800. (828)400-1476.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

MOVING SALE: 611 Country Club Dr., Mill Creek Estates,

Furniture, Art, Household Items, Books and More.

Cash Only. Masks Requested. Saturday, 9/12, 8am to 2pm.

STORAGE UNIT SALE 1349 Old Murphy Rd. 9am-?. Friday, September 11, & Saturday, September 12.

ESTATE SALE Friday – Saturday Sept. 11 – 12, 8am to 4pm, 59 N. Deer Run Trail, off Hwy 28. Furniture, tools, Grandfather clock, quilting frames, et

CRAFT SUPPLIES Carnival Chalk Collection, Air Compressor, Lots of Material Large Variety, Too Much to Mention! Saturday 12, 8am-? 164 Oak Hill Dr., Franklin.

Auctions

TOOL & EQUIPMENT AUCTION Monday Sept. 14th at www.boatwrightauction.com This is an online only auction with lots starting to close at 8 pm. Great items to be sold including a Kioti CK 35 tractor with loader in excellent condition, 1972 Volkswagen Beetle, 1971 Ford Station Wagon, 1997 Buick Lesabre, Chevy S10, large selection of tools, lawn equipment, woodworking tools, pocket knives, and More. Bidding is open now but be sure to tune in Monday Sept. 14th at 8 pm at www.boatwrightauction.com. Preview and inspection time will be Monday the 14th from 1pm to 4 pm. For questions please call (828)524-2499. Boatwright Auction, 34 Tarheel Trail, Franklin NC. NCAL form 9231

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Starting September 1st. Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

BEAUTIFUL SOLID WHITE Hand Fed Baby Parakeets available to the right home. Please call or text (828)342-1442 or (828)342-8311.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

(2) WHITE PEKING DUCKS free to good home. 4 months old. Must go together. Please call (828)200-5101.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

WANTED COOK Apply in person, 2-5 pm, Rizzo’s, 91 Georgia Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

OLD EDWARDS INN Rooms Manager, Reservations, Bellman, Servers, Bartenders, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry Cook, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Houseman, Laundry, 2ND Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Pool Attendants, Spa Concierge, Cosmetologist, Licensed Massage Therapist, Gardener’s Assistant, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate. Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K) Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.

HANDYMAN/FINISHING Carpenter, Crown Molding, Baseboard, Framing, Door Casing, Misc. (828)332-4065.

(2) EXPERIENCED Housekeepers Needed. Pay depending on experience and quality of work. For more information call (828)369-2415.

MECHANIC with at least 5yr experience and own tools needed for auto repair shop. Pay based on experience. Text (828)371-3755.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

HUMAN RESOURCES Coordinator: Performs HR related duties on an administrative level in the following functional areas: employee relations, recruitment/employment, benefits administration, performance management, policy implementation, personnel records, affirmative action and employment law compliance. Must be flexible and adaptable; must be able to work and communicate with both internal and external constituents. Must maintain high level of confidentiality and integrity dealing with sensitive issues. Requires organizational skills and computer knowledge – Excel proficiency required. BS degree in a related field and 3 to 5 years of HR related experience preferred. Equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered. SHRM or HRCI certification a plus. Benefit package offers health insurance, other insured benefits, paid vacation, sick leave and holidays, and retirement. Pre-employment drug screen and background check required. Submit resume to Macon Program for Progress, P O Box 700 Franklin, NC 28744 Or submit resume electronically to HYPERLINK “mailto:csutton@mppnhc.org” csutton@mppnhc.org .

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.