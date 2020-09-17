Classifieds for September 17, 2020

Real Estate

5 BEAUTIFUL CULLASAJA Riverfront Home-sites (some with Streams and Islands). Perfect for Tiny Homes/Park Models/RV Barns/Eco Green Homes/Shipping Container Homes. .60-2 acres. $69K-179K. Also, 5 acre parcels across the road. $49K-69K. Call or text Frank, (828)371-7940.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your House? Give me a call (828)347-6284. I’m Honest and Reliable.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

CLEANING PACKING Organizing & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services. (828)550-4585.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

641 FORD TRACTOR 1958-1962, Nice, New Paint & 12 Volts. $2,500. (828)369-6100, (828)371-3147.

2 ACORN STAIR LIFTS Both have 9’ Rails and chairs. One works, the other most likely needs battery. $500 firm for both. Must take both. Call John (828)524-3577 if interested. In Franklin.

2 PIECE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER $400 TV Included. Nordictrack Elliptical Exerciser $800. (828)400-1476.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

14’ ORLANDO CLIPPER aluminum boat with trailer and 25 hp motor. Lots of accessories. $1,500.00 firm. (828)524-8573.

Garage & Yard Sales

BIG YARD SALE Saturday, Sept. 19, 8am-1pm, 245 Bennett Rd. Off Hwy 28.

MULTI-FAMILY Yard Sale, Friday, 9-18 and Saturday, 9-19, 8am-2pm. 607 Rabbit Creek Rd., Holly Springs, Furniture, Games, Electronics Crafts and More!

ANNUAL RED BARN SALE Friday, 18, Saturday, 19, 9am-1pm, Furniture, Household, Clothing, Lawn/Garden, Seasonal and More! Pine Hill Park, Old Thomas Rd., Across from BiLo’s, Follow Signs. Masked Required.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Starting September 1st. Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

BEAUTIFUL SOLID WHITE Hand Fed Baby Parakeets available to the right home. Please call or text (828)342-1442 or (828)342-8311.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

MASTER GARDENER Fall Plant Sale, Native, Perennials and other plants. Gardening tools and equipment for a donation. Saturday, September 19, 9am-1pm, Environmental Resource Center, 1624 Lakeside Drive, next to the Landfill. Masks will be required. Appointments can be scheduled (9-10, 10-11, 11-12) Call (828)369-6240.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

CAROLINA MINI MART BP has a day shift, full-time position open for a cashier. Monday through Friday, 5:45 am to 2:00 pm. Pick up application in person.

OLD EDWARDS HOSPITALITY Group, Highlands North Carolina is currently recruiting for the following positions: Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Reservations, Bellman, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry Cook, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Houseman, Laundry, 2ND Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Pool Attendants, Spa Concierge, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, PT Retail Sales Associate. Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K).

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Shingle Roofer. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.

FREEMAN GAS has an opening for a CDL Driver for local delivery of propane gas in the Franklin, NC area. Must have Class B CDL and X endorsement, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm at 616 Highlands Road Franklin, NC 28744.

(2) EXPERIENCED Housekeepers Needed. Pay depending on experience and quality of work. For more information call (828)369-2415.

MECHANIC with at least 5yr experience and own tools needed for auto repair shop. Pay based on experience. Text (828)371-3755.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.