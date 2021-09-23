Classifieds for September 23, 2021

Rental

PRECIOUS SUMMER COTTAGE in Franklin, Charming and Fully Equipped, Available Oct. 1. Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Seasonal Only. 1BD/1BA, Lake View. Sarah (770)757-7500.

3/2 MOBILE COWEE AREA Nice View, Off Paved Road. $1,150/monthly. First/Last/Security. (828)349-0353.

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

Services

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your Home, Office Call Me. I’m Honest and Dependable. (828)347-6284.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

PIANO INSTRUCTION (in Macon County) Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

6’X10’ UTILITY TRAILER U-Haul Frame $500. (828)349-9095.

WOOD LATHE Nova 3000 Swivel Head, 8 Speed, 2 Sets Chisels, Books, Many Extras, Like New, $1,600. (828)349-9095.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Garage & Yard Sales

HUGE INDOOR YARD SALE Multi-family. Friday & Saturday 8-2. Baby items, kids clothing, toys & games, adult clothing of all sizes, household items. Something for everyone! Macon County Coon Club, 3056 Wide Horizon Drive.

CRAFT FAIR Carson Community Center, 3001 Old Murphy Rd., Saturday, Sept. 25, 9am-2pm. Jewelry, Wreaths, Bird Feeders and Much More!

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Wanted

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 12pm-9pm, Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

CRAFT FAIR Carson Community Center, 3001 Old Murphy Rd., Saturday, Sept. 25, 9am-2pm. Jewelry, Wreaths, Bird Feeders and Much More!

SMOKY MTN PREGNANCY Care Center, 20th Anniversary Fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Pre-register at smoky.partners.com or call (828)349-3200.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

GENERAL HANDYMAN NEEDED Experienced with Wood, Gutters, light Electrical and Plumbing, Miscellaneous Cleanup. Sarah (770))757-7500.

FREEMAN GAS has multiple job openings for Class B CDL Drivers with X endorsement for local delivery of propane in the Brevard, Cashiers, Franklin, Highlands and Sylva, NC areas. Must have a good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, vacation pay, uniforms and employee discounts on propane. Please call Mike (828)553-3659 or Tammy (828)450-5756.

FREEMAN GAS has multiple job openings for Installers for propane lines, tanks and appliances in the Brevard, Cashiers, Franklin, Highlands and Sylva, NC areas. Must have a Class B CDL with X endorsement a good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, vacation pay, uniforms and employee discounts on propane.Please call Mike (828)553-3659 or Tammy (828)450-5756.

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Retail Sales Associate, Catering & Conference Services Mgr, Sales Mgr, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef,Kitchen Asst./Utilities, Reservations, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, P/T Marketing Asst, Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

LANDSCAPE TEAM MEMBER work outdoors in the fresh mountain air for an established small business. Landscaping experience preferred, but willing to train. Driver’s license required. Cornerstone Landscaping (828)342-2706.

THRIFT STORE STOCKER Part-time, Must be Able to Lift 60lbs. Apply in Person for Details at AARC Thrift Store, 1507 Old Murphy Rd. Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-2pm.

HANDYMAN’S HELPER Needed. Must be reliable and have valid driver’s license. Please email your contact information to wahlerchris@yahoo.com or call Chris Wahler @ (828)342-4995.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.