Classifieds for September 24, 2020

Real Estate

5 BEAUTIFUL CULLASAJA Riverfront Home-sites (some with Streams and Islands). Perfect for Tiny Homes/Park Models/RV Barns/Eco Green Homes/Shipping Container Homes. .60-2 acres. $69K-179K. Also, 5 acre parcels across the road. $49K-69K. Call or text Frank, (828)371-7940.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

J&D HOME REMODELING & Repairs, 35+ years experience in Kitchen and Bath Remodels, Exterior & Interior Painting, Decks, Tile Work, Etc. Have References. (828)424-1795. Ask for James.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

NEED HELP CLEANING Your House? Give me a call (828)347-6284. I’m Honest and Reliable.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc For Sale

LARGE MULTI-LEVEL double, wood and glass etagere; two floor-standing jewelry display cases, $100 each. Drop by Diva’s on Main, 24 E. Main Street. (770)757-7500.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Boats & Campers

14’ ORLANDO CLIPPER aluminum boat with trailer and 25 hp motor. Lots of accessories. $1,500.00 firm. (828)524-8573.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

MAIDENS CHAPEL METHODIST Church Yard Sale, Saturday, Sept. 26, 8am-12noon, 230 Maidens Chapel Rd. Masks are required. Benefits Missions.

INDOOR YARD SALE The Maples Mobile Home Park, Lake Emory Rd., Friday 25, Saturday 26, 7am. Great Stuff for Everyone, Bargain Prices.

REALLY BIG SALE! Friday & Saturday 8:30am-2pm, Lots of Furniture, decor, clothing, books, toys, bedding, much more! 2594 Wells Grove Rd.

4-FAMILY COON CLUB Building, Franklin, Friday 25, Saturday, 26, 8am-? Prentiss Bridge Rd. to 3056 Wide Horizon Dr., Bedroom Furniture, Refrigerator, Recliners, Sofa, Pictures, Comforters, Glassware, Decor, Halloween, Christmas Decorations, Pack N Play, Strollers and Much More! Ladies Name Brand Clothes (All Sizes) Mens, Children. Rain or Shine.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Furnraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

PART-TIME POSITION 20 hours a week at Diva’s on Main. Cleaning, organizing and sales. (770)757-7500.

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

SOCIAL MEDIA DIRECTOR needed twice weekly. Must have computer, Facebook, and Instagram skills. (770)757-7500.

COMMUNITY SERVICES DIRECTOR: Macon Program for Progress seeks full time professional to manage diverse community based programs targeted at improving self–reliance and quality of life of clients. Plan, develop, evaluate and report results of programs. Supervise staff providing direct program services. Requires the ability to write grant proposals and ensure program adherence to grant requirements/standards. Ability to gather, analyze and report data required. Knowledge of community resources and ability to work with other resource providers is required. Bachelors Degree in a related field and 3 years experience or equivalent combination of education and experience required. Valid driver’s license required. Pre-employment background check and drug screen required. Competitive salary and benefits package including health, retirement, paid vacation and sick leave and paid educational benefits. Submit letter of interest and resume to Macon Program for Progress, P O Box 700, Franklin, NC 28744 or submit online to csutton@mppnhc.org by 5:00 p.m. on October 2, 2020. An EOE/AA Employer.

OLD EDWARDS HOSPITALITY Group, Highlands North Carolina is currently recruiting for the following positions: Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Spa Concierge, Cosmetologist, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate, PT Retail Sales Associate, Old Edwards Inn Rooms Manager, Bellman, Servers, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry Cook, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Houseman, Laundry, 2ND Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K). Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

CAROLINA MINI MART BP has a day shift, full-time position open for a cashier. Monday through Friday, 5:45 am to 2:00 pm. Pick up application in person.

MELTON’S ROOFING Looking for Experienced Shingle Roofer. Excellent Pay. Cell# (828)421-6712.

TWO HOUSEKEEPERS needed every Sunday for private home. (770)757-7500.

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.

FREEMAN GAS has an opening for a CDL Driver for local delivery of propane gas in the Franklin, NC area. Must have Class B CDL and X endorsement, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person Monday thru Friday 9am to 4pm at 616 Highlands Road Franklin, NC 28744.

(2) EXPERIENCED Housekeepers Needed. Pay depending on experience and quality of work. For more information call (828)369-2415.

MECHANIC with at least 5yr experience and own tools needed for auto repair shop. Pay based on experience. Text (828)371-3755.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.