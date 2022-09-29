Classifieds for September 29, 2022

Real Estate

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (828)974-1137.

Rentals

SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse, Available, Fireplace, Close In $1600/monthly. Text (828)347- 2345.

RV/TINY HOME LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Drive by at 24 and 30 Debra Dr. then call or Text your email address for details. (828)346-1200.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

MELTON’S ROOFING Gutter Cleaning and Chimney Sweeping. Give Us a Call at cell# (828)421-6712 With All Your Roof and Gutter Needs.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Fall Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421- 8847.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net. (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

JOHN DEERE S170 RIDING Mower, 48” cut, 22 hours, (828)371-0811.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 1pm-9pm, . Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky T eem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com , bandmsurplus@gmail.com

Garage & Yard Sales

BIG BIG BIG DEALS & Steals Sale, 2594 Wells Grove Rd., Saturday 8 til 4

CYSTIC FIBROSIS Mega Sale with Partial Proceeds going to CF, Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 & 14-15, 8am-4pm Daily. Asbury Church Located at 81 Firehouse Rd., in Otto, NC across from the Otto Fire Department. Items Include: Halloween Decorations & Supplies, Fall & Home Decor, Pet Supplies, Furniture, Gas Logs Set and So Much More! Numerous Items Only $1. We would appreciate your support.

SENIOR GAMES FLEA Market, Sat.,Oct. 8, 8am- 1pm, at the Community Building. For more informa- tion on booth $20. call Karen or Cody (813)382-0700, (828)349-2093.

END OF THE SEASON for Fawns, Come Support our Licensed Rehabbers for Huge Sale. Proceeds go Towards Milk. Lots of Crafts, Beads, Ribbons, Mixture of Halloween and Christmas. Halloween Wreaths on Display. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9am-2pm, 3001 Old Murphy Rd. Rain or Shine.

YARD SALE Saturday, Oct. 1, 8:30am-4pm, 355 Medlin Rd. off Clarks Chapel Rd.

Animals

STANDARD & TINY TOY Poodle Puppies, Currant Health Records, CKC Registered, Beautiful Curly Pups. $500-$800. Franklin. (828)349-3334.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

MACON TRACS Blue Jean Cowboy Ball, Saturday, Oct. 8, 11am-3pm, Macon County Fairgrounds, Bring family & friends, a picnic, chairs or blanket. Music of Sweet Charity. (828)349- 6262.

APPALACHIAN ANIMAL RESCUE Thrift Store, Open Tuesday thru Saturday, 9am- 4pm, 1521 Old Murphy Rd., (828)369-3046.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 14pm.

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

Help Wanted

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work sched- ule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individ- ual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.