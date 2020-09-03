Classifieds for September 3, 2020

Real Estate

5 BEAUTIFUL CULLASAJA Riverfront Home-sites (some with Streams and Islands). Perfect for Tiny Homes/Park Models/RV Barns/Eco Green Homes/Shipping Container Homes. .60-2 acres. $69K-179K. Also, 5 acre parcels across the road. $49K-69K. Call or text Frank, (828)371-7940.

FOR SALE BY OWNER 4 Lots in Gated Community. Long Range Views, Good Roads, 6 Miles From Town. (828)421-4582.

Rentals

SMALL CABIN SUITE Suitable for 1 Adult, All Amenities and Yard Maintenance Included. Completely Furnished, Weekly, Monthly or Lease, Seasonal Welcomed. income verification required. Non-smoking/pets. $595 plus Deposit. (828)342-4897.

RV/TINY HOME LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. Four-month minimum. Includes water, sewer and trash. Drive by at 42 Shallow Hollow Road then call for details. (828)346-1200.

Services

PAINTING & STAINING Residential, Interior/Exterior, Repaint, Pressure Washing, Deck Repair, Locally Owned & Operated, Franklin/Highlands Area, 30 Years, Excellent References, Free Estimates, Insured, Chandler Contracting. (828)369-5104, (828)226-3792.

ALL AMERICAN TREE Service, Full Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Pruning, Storm Cleanup, View Cutting, Excavating, Bush-Hogging, Gravel-hauling, Firewood. Fully Insured. Free Estimate. (828)506-8480.

CNA TRAINED Caregiver, In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy, Light Housekeeping. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. (239)860-0117.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Storm Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 16 Years Experience. Call (828)421-8847.

LAWNS MOWED in Macon County Area, 24 Years Mowing Experience. Starting at $30. Call (828)524-0114.

GRAVEL*GRAVEL*GRAVEL Franklin, Otto, Dillard, Jackrabbit Hauling (828)332-8283.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

ALL PHASES OF Remodeling, Trim, Paint, Decks, Furniture Finishing and Repair, 30 Years of Experience. Call (828)421-8639.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. No Job Too Small. Home (828)349-9087, Cell (828)371-9754.

MONITOR & TOYOSTOVE Vented Heaters Service/Repair, 31 Years Experience Serving Macon & Jackson Counties. Leon (828)349-3949.

HAUL-4-U Pick-up/Delivery/Moving, Appliances, Furniture. Residential/Commercial Clean Outs. Garbage/Trash/Rubbish, Single Piece to Full Moves. (828)332-7175.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

C & C PUMPS Well Pump Sales, Service & Installations. Iron Removal Filter Systems. Call David Cheek (828)369-5176.

HILLBLAZER PROPERTY Maintenance/Management: Pressure Washing, Repairs, Painting, Debris Removed, Insured, Property Inspections, Monitoring (828)371-6844 US Navy Veteran Retired.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

Misc. For Sale

MILITARY SURPLUS BDU Pants/Shirts, Boots, M65 Field Jackets Gortex, Parkers, Field Gear, Sleeping Bags, Much More! (828)349-3140.

PATIO FURNITURE (6) Armchairs (1) Loveseat w/cushions, (1) Coffee Table as New $400. (828)369-9755.

FARMERS MARKET Summer Season 8am-Noon, every Saturday. Produce, honey, trout, Fresh Chicken, artisan breads, pastries, preserves, handcrafted soaps, eggs, peonies, Hydrangeas, Turnips, CBD Oils. 200 Block East Palmer.

OASIS ALL TERRAIN Knee Walker $125, Apple IPAD Pro 10.5 inch WiFi Only $300, Cub Cadet Walk Behind String Trimmer $250. Please call (828)358-5662.

(2) RIDING LAWNMOWERS 46” Husqvarna, 2 years old $900. 42” Craftsman, 4 years old, $500. (828)349-9610.

CHEROKEE PLUS We Buy & Sell Coins, Currency, Scrap Gold & Silver. (828)421-2461 or (262)488-3374.

2020 THE LAST YEAR of the Silver Eagle. Have All 35 in Mint Condition. (828)226-1501.

Motor Vehicles

AUTO PARTS/COLLISION Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Headlights and Used Parts, Motors, Transmissions, Accessories. Installation Available. Franklin Body Shop. (828)524-7494.

Garage & Yard Sales

DOWNSIZING SALE West End Storage Units, Old Murphy Rd. 9A-2P Fri & Sat.

Wanted

WANTED TO BUY U.S. and Foreign Coins and Currency. Top Prices Paid. Free Appraisal. Call Dan (828)421-1616. danhazazer@gmail.com

BUYING WILD GINSENG Starting September 1st. Best price paid. Large amounts welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

(2) WHITE PEKING DUCKS free to good home. 4 months old. Must go together. Please call (828)200-5101.

MISSING ENGLISH POINTER from Franklin High School Area. “Gus”, 12 year Old, Family Pet. Reward Offered. Call Susan (828)342-6638 or Jeff (828)342-5393.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Calendar

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow is open Tues.-Sat. 10am to 3pm. Proceeds benefit Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. For More Information call 369-2040.

CARENET THRIFT STORE 45 Macon Center Dr., Franklin, Hours, Monday through Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm. 100% of proceeds benefit the Mission of CareNet to help bridge the gap during times of crisis for families in Macon County. (828)349-9064.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

MS. LOIS’ RESTAURANT Night Shift Grill/Prep Cook. 2 Years Minimum Experience. Apply in Person. 145 Highlands Rd.

HANDYMAN FINISHING Carpenter, Crown Molding, Baseboard, Framing, Door Casing, Misc. (828)332-4065.

WANTED COOK Apply in person, 2-5 pm, Rizzo’s, 91 Georgia Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

(2) EXPERIENCED Housekeepers Needed. Pay depending on experience and quality of work. For more information call (828)369-2415.

MECHANIC with at least 5yr experience and own tools needed for auto repair shop. Pay based on experience. Text (828)371-3755.

OLD EDWARDS HOSPITALITY Group, Highlands North Carolina is currently recruiting for the following positions: Rooms Manager, Reservations, Bellman, Night Auditor, Servers, Bartenders, Host/Hostess, Bussers, Sous Chef, Cook, Pastry Cook, Dishwashers, Housekeepers, Houseman, Laundry, 2ND Shift Laundry, Turndown Attendants, Fitness Manager, Spa Attendants, Pool Attendants, Spa Concierge, Cosmetologist, Licensed Massage Therapist, Gardener’s Assistant, Acorn’s Warehouse Associate. Benefits available for all FT employees (medical, dental, vision, long term/short term disability, life & 401K). Limited Housing Availability. Please apply online at www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers or email strudics@oldedwardsinn.com

ZAXBY’S OF FRANKLIN Now Hiring Full-time Assistant Managers, Cooks, Cashiers. Apply at www.zaxjobs.com. Come grow with us!

HUMAN RESOURCES Coordinator: Performs HR related duties on an administrative level in the following functional areas: employee relations, recruitment/employment, benefits administration, performance management, policy implementation, personnel records, affirmative action and employment law compliance. Must be flexible and adaptable; must be able to work and communicate with both internal and external constituents. Must maintain high level of confidentiality and integrity dealing with sensitive issues. Requires organizational skills and computer knowledge – Excel proficiency required. BS degree in a related field and 3 to 5 years of HR related experience preferred. Equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered. SHRM or HRCI certification a plus. Benefit package offers health insurance, other insured benefits, paid vacation, sick leave and holidays, and retirement. Pre-employment drug screen and background check required. Submit resume to Macon Program for Progress, P O Box 700 Franklin, NC 28744 Or submit resume electronically to HYPERLINK “mailto:csutton@mppnhc.org” csutton@mppnhc.org .

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is needing CNA’s, special opportunities are available with this position. Call Donna for more information, it will be worth the call. (828)524-6444.

PROGRAM SUPPORT SPECIALIST: Ensure operation effectiveness of MPP programs through the provision and management of program support services. Provide purchasing and procurement services for Head Start in ordering the program materials, supplies, equipment to ensure program needs are met and supplies are readily available. Compare costs, ensure purchases are received and maintains inventory control. Record, monitor, and analyze reports and purchases to assist in the budget management process. Produce various communication items including but not limited to forms, calendars and news releases. Help manage the operations of agencies copy machines and maintain a positive working relationship with outside vendors. Document, record, take notes and transcribe various agency events and meetings. Support the transportation function, bus fleet and passenger vehicle fleet by monitoring, maintaining and acting upon critical timelines for bus harness inspection, bus records, mileage records, attendance, repairs, licenses, document renewals, regulations and training. Excellent computer/keyboarding skills including use of Microsoft Office, Internet, email and other common functions. Education and Experience: Associate’s Degree (AA) degree; or one to two years related experience and/or training with a proven record of performance of office and administrative functions or equivalent combination of education and experience. Certificates, Licenses and Registrations: Valid Driver’s License. CPR and First Aid Certification at time of hire or achieve certification within the first 6 weeks of hire date (training provided.) Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or the willingness and ability to obtain a CDL. Ways to apply: NC Works office, 23 Macon Avenue, Franklin NC or www.ncworks.gov MPP website / Email resume to admin@mppnhc.org Visit the Administrative office @ Orchard View Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 Or check out our Facebook page Apply by 5:00 pm Monday September 7, 2020.

FREEMAN GAS IN CASHIERS, NC has an opening for a Service person, Propane delivery person and a gas line/appliance Installer. Must have Class B with tanker and X Endorsement driver’s license, good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Some experience is necessary. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, uniforms. Apply in person to 448 Hwy 64W, Cashiers, NC, M-F 9am-4pm.

CARPENTERS WANTED at Warth Construction Inc. Must have experience, tools, and reliable transportation. Full benefits offered after 90 days. Please submit resume to info@WarthConstruction.com or call (828)526-4929.