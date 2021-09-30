Classifieds for September 30, 2021

Rentals

CUSTOM BUILT HOME 2BD/1.5BA Country Living at Its Best. Great Views, Cowee Community, Central Heat/Air, No Pets. Great for adult couple. $950/monthly, First/Last/Security, with References. Lease Agreement Required. (828)371-7760.

RV/CAMPER LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. 6-month minimum. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Text your email address to (828)346-1200 for all the details.

SPACIOUS BASEMENT APT. 1 Bedroom Complete Kitchen, Utilities, H/A, Smoke Free, Pet Free, Patio. First Last Security. $650/monthly. (828))371-8426.

PRECIOUS SUMMER COTTAGE in Franklin, Charming and Fully Equipped, Available Oct. 1. Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Seasonal Only. 1BD/1BA, Lake View. Sarah (770)757-7500.

Services

CNA TRAINED CAREGIVER In Home Aid, Run Errands, Dr. Appointments, Grocery Store/Pharmacy. References. Over 15 Years Experience. (828)342-3750.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. (828)524-5475.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524-2956.

FREE LAWN CARE Estimates, $5. Off With Ad, Yard Clean Up & Care, Mulch/Fertilizer, Pressure Washing, Gutters Cleaned. No Yard Too Large or Too Small. Bob (828)342-5273.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524-8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

HYDROSEEDING & SOD LAWNS Now Is The Time! Ron’s Hydroseeding. (828)524-3976.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524-6959.

SQUID’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR & Service, 867 Highlands Rd., by Franklin Flea Market. (828)342-5135.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional service. Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience.(845)807-1326.

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

Misc. For Sale

6’X10’ UTILITY TRAILER U-Haul Frame $500. (828)349-9095.

WOOD LATHE Nova 3000 Swivel Head, 8 Speed, 2 Sets Chisels, Books, Many Extras, Like New, $1,600. (828)349-9095.

MILITARY SURPLUS W/C Pants/Shirts, Jackets. Military Boots On Sale. Cold Weather Clothing, Field Gear, Sleep Bags, Packs, Bags. (828)349-3140.

FARMERS MARKET Spring Season 8-12, every Saturday. Please Come Out and Support Your Local Farmers Market. Vegetables, Honey, Fresh Chicken, Artisan Breads, Pastries, Preserves, Handcrafted Soaps, Eggs, Large Assortment of Cookies. Blueberry & Blackberry Bushes, Peonies. 200 Block East Palmer.

Motor Vehicles

KYMCO 50 SCOOTER No Driver’s License Needed, Like New, Passenger Seat, Automatic Transmission, 16” Wheels, Luggage Rack, Under Seat Storage $1,400 OBO (828)332-1613.

Garage & Yard Sales

3 FAMILY Saturday, Oct. 2, 10-3, Tools, Household, Antiques Jewelry, Furniture. 1959 South Skeenah Rd. Cancel if Rain.

SMOKEY MTN. SHRINE GEMS Yard Sale, Friday, Oct. 1, 8am-2pm & Saturday, Oct. 2, 8am -12pm, 833 Bethel Church Rd. Proceeds benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Auctions

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN AUCTION CO. online bidding, SmokeyMountainAuctionCo.hibid.com preview in person, 175 Jim Mann Rd. Open 10am-4pm Mon-Sat NCAL 10389 (828)634-4271.

Wanted

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 12pm-9pm, Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524-7748.

Animals

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fundraisers

REACH FOR BARGAINS in Heritage Hollow, open Tues.-Sat. 10am-3pm. Benefits Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in Macon County. Information call (828)369-2040.

SMOKEY MTN. SHRINE GEMS Yard Sale, Friday, Oct. 1, 8am-2pm & Saturday, Oct. 2, 8am -12pm, 833 Bethel Church Rd. Proceeds benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

SMOKY MTN PREGNANCY Care Center, 20th Anniversary Fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. Pre-register at smoky.partners.com or call (828)349-3200.

HABITAT RE-STORE 56 W Palmer St., Franklin. Furniture, Lighting, Plumbing, Building Materials, Doors & Windows, Appliances & More! (828)524-5273. Sylva Re-Store,1315 W. Main St. (828)586-1800. Hours for both Stores Mon./Wed./Fri./Sat. 10-4pm.

Help Wanted

OLD EDWARDS INN & SPA Highlands NC. Estate Concierge, Membership & Activities Coordinator, Catering & Conference Services Mgr, Sales Mgr, Asst F&B Mgr, Banquet Server, Host, Server, Busser, Bartender, Sous Chef, Cook, Asst Pastry Chef, Dishwasher, Reservations Specialist, Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk, Bellman, Night Audit, Housekeeping, Laundry, Cosmetologist, Spa Attendant, Massage Therapist, Spin Instructor, Graphic Designer, P/T Marketing Asst. Apply online: www.oldedwardsinn.com/careers

BECOME A TEACHER at Great Beginnings Preschool and receive Free Childcare! Full-time and Part-time Teachers Needed. Pay based on Education and Experience. Degree preferred but not required. Go to Mygreatbeginnings.org for application. Please return applications to Great Beginnings C/O Betsy Shepherd. For more information (828)369-2411.

FREEMAN GAS has multiple job openings for Installers for propane lines, tanks and appliances in the Brevard, Cashiers, Franklin, Highlands and Sylva, NC areas. Must have a Class B CDL with X endorsement a good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, vacation pay, uniforms and employee discounts on propane. Please call Mike (828)553-3659 or Tammy (828)450-5756.

FREEMAN GAS has multiple job openings for Class B CDL Drivers with X endorsement for local delivery of propane in the Brevard, Cashiers, Franklin, Highlands and Sylva, NC areas. Must have a good driving record and be able to pass DOT physical and drug test. Excellent benefits, 401k, insurance, sick pay, vacation pay, uniforms and employee discounts on propane. Please call Mike (828)553-3659 or Tammy (828)450-5756.

GENERAL HANDYMAN NEEDED Experienced with Wood, Gutters, light Electrical and Plumbing, Miscellaneous Cleanup. Sarah (770)757-7500.

THRIFT STORE STOCKER Part-time, Must be Able to Lift 60lbs. Apply in Person for Details at AARC Thrift Store, 1507 Old Murphy Rd. Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-2pm.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for compassionate and caring individuals to work in homes. CNAs and PCAs part-time, flexible hours. If you enjoy caring for others, contact Heather (828)524-6444.