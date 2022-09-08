Classifieds for September 8, 2022

Real Estate

RENTAL INVESTMENT PROPERTIES. Otto, N.C. 9.5 acres (m/l); (3) active long-term mobile home rentals; (1) improved vacant camper site/homesite; (1) idyllic home place/unoccu- pied old farmhouse. $414,500. Mary J. Mason, Broker. (706) 746-5426.

3-25 ACRES 15 minutes south of Highlands bordering protected Chattooga River headwaters. Amazing views, springs, good road. $20k/acre and up. Owned by one family for 180 years. First time available as small tracts. (910)689-6177.

Rentals

PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE RV lot on Little Tennessee River. Rent 1-4 months $700 per month including all utilities. Franklin Text 386-916-0647 for details.

RV/TINY HOME LOT Short distance to town. $325/month. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Drive by at 30 and 44 Debra Dr. then call or Text your email address for details. (828)346-1200.

Services

GIBSON’S PAINTING & Home Repairs, 30 Years Experience, Insured, Satisfaction Guaranteed, Interior and Exterior Painting, Pressure Washing. Free Estimates, Beat Any Price. (828)200-7549.

DAVID CHEEK’S WELL PUMPS Sales Service & Installation of Pumps and Iron Removal Systems. For All Your Water Needs.(828)369-5176.

HALL’S WINDOW Cleaning 25 Years Experience, Insured, Great References, Call (828)369-9662.

NEW CREATIONS Landscaping LLC. Landscaping Projects, Cleanup, Annual Color, Mulch, Pine Straw, Aerating, Fertilizing, Hardscapes, Steps, Retaining Walls, Grading, Gravel, Design, Grounds Maintenance and Much More! Licensed & Insured, Free Estimates (828)524- 6959.

CLEANING PACKING ORGANIZING & Other Household Services. Vacation Rental Cleaning. Great References. Mountain Area Property Services (828)550-4585.

CAROLINA PAINTING & Remodeling, Pressure Washing, Painting, Home Repairs, 28 Years Experience in WNC. Cell (828)371-9754.

STALLSWORTH PAINTING Interior/Exterior, Pressure Washing, Handyman, 35 Years Experience. Cell (239)860-0117, home (828)332-4382.

HANDYMAN HOME REPAIRS Carpentry, Pressure Washing, Gutter Cleaning, Decks, Drywall, Painting, Electrical/Plumbing, Repairs of any kind. 40 Years, Fast/Reasonable/Reliable. (828)332-7247.

MASONRY SERVICES Block, Rock, Cultured Stone, Stucco, Also Painting, New Construction, Repairs, 30 Years Experience, (828)200- 4478.

GUTTER & DOWNSPOUT Cleaning and Repair. New Installation, Leaf Guards. No Job Too Small, Free Estimates. Call Rick Hall (828)371-3566.

SHUTTLE CAR Service to Airports, Bus & Train. (305)216-7234 or service. (954)650-3851.

DIESCHER ELECTRIC Professional Service Reasonable rates. NC Licensed and fully insured. 20+ years experience. (845)807-1326.

FRANKLIN OTTER WASH Exterior Pressure Washing, our goal is to keep your property happy and healthy! For any questions call (828)200-5298 We’re happy to help.

GREENTHUMB LAWN SERVICES Do you need Spring Cleanup? Lawn Maintenance, Landscaping, Leaf Blowing, Handyman Services. 18 Years Experience. Call (828)421- 8847.

PIANO INSTRUCTION Bill Grimmett, bill@grmt.net. (404)641-1801. Master of Music Degree in Piano Pedagogy, Member Music Teachers National Association.

GRADING, FINISH GRADING Hydroseed, Driveways, Roads, Hauling, Land Clearing, Chipper. Install Septic Systems, Retaining Walls, Rock Work, Boulders, Patio, Perez. (828)524- 8650, (828)347-6793 Excellent References.

CRANE BROS. WELL Drilling, 6” Drilled Wells for Farms Homes and Industries, Free Estimates. 248 Crane Circle, Franklin. (828)524-4976.

PROFESSIONAL KNIFE and scissor sharpening Mon-Sat. Kitchen Sink Inc. 72 E. Main Street, Franklin (828)524- 2956.

Misc. For Sale

B & M MILITARY SURPLUS MRE’S Military Boots, Clothing, Rain Gear, Cold Weather Gear, Sleeping Bags, Vests, Packs, Bags, Field Gear, G.I. 5 gallon Gas/Water Cans! We Buy, Trade all Types Clothes, Field Gear. Open Monday- Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5, 329 Bennett Ridge Rd. Franklin, (828)349-3140. bandmmilitarysurplus.com , bandmsurplus@gmail.com

WHIRLPOOL MODEL WFE770H0FZ 30” 6.4 cu.ft. Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Electric Smoothtop Range. Approx 4 yrs old Excellent Condition. Replaced with a gas stove. $495 or Best Reasonable Offer. (828)349-3140.

BUYING WILD GINSENG Every Day 1pm-9pm, Starting September 1. Best Price Paid. Large Amounts Welcome. Call Ricky Teem (828)371-1802 or (828)524- 7748.

Motor Vehicles

2020 KUBOT A BX23S Frontloader/backhoe; Hydrostatic transmission; Easy attach system. 189 hours. $15,000. Call (828)200-3961.

Garage & Yard Sales

LADY ON GREEN has gone crazy, she refuses to retire and get lazy, so crafting she has done, while having some fun and dreaming of Patrick Swayze. Place to be for inexpensive, unique, all occasion decor straight out of my imagination. Fri.-Sat., 9-1, Cash only, 52 Green Rd. Off Jim Berry.

Animals

BEAUTIFUL BLACK & white hound, hungry, no collar, spotted lost and wandering in Gold City/Coon Creek area. Call (828)349-1777.

ADOPT A PET AARC Animal Shelter, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin. Call for an Appointment. (828)524-4588.

VOLUNTEERS & DOG WALKERS Needed at Macon County Animal Services. 18 years and older. Call Debbie (941)266-7084.

Community Fund Raisers

Help Wanted

EXPERIENCED KITCHEN HELP Wanted 2-3 Years Experience on Grill, Plating and Prep. Please come by Ms. Lois Restaurant, 145 Highlands Rd. and pickup an application.

HOME CARE PARTNERS Want a flexible work schedule with benefits? Mon–Fri. No nights or weekends. Full and Part-time positions. Help someone remain indepen- dent in their home rather than be institutionalized. A lot of people need a little help and you could be that someone who cares. Up to $12.50 per hour. Call Home Care Partners (828)586- 1570 or (828)507-6065. Applications available at 525 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva.

GRACE PRESBYTERIAN Church, a conservative congregation with musical potential, is seeking a pianist and choir director. A small but capable choir, talented instrumentalists, coupled with a love for traditional hymnody and a willingness to try new hymns and songs, will give the applicant ample opportunity to lead and develop a ministry of music to God’s people. Salary will be DOE. Please contact Pastor Toby Pope, (828)342- 6994

CASHIERS COLOR CENTER IS looking to hire a full- time individual to assist in the paint department. Duties will include mixing paint, assisting customers with color selections and sundry items, stocking shelves and daily cleaning. Must be able to lift 50 pounds. This individual must be dependable, self-motivated, have great customer service skills and be willing to learn. We will offer on-the-job training, so experience is not necessary. For more information, call Derek Taylor @ (828)200- 9226, or stop by Cashiers Color Center to fill out an application.

COMPANION HEALTH CARE is looking for part- time RN. flexible schedule. contact Heather (828)524- 6444.

RELIABLE HOUSEKEEPERS Available for cleaning services in Highlands/Franklin area. Quality work. Excellent references. Year-round. (828)524-3867.