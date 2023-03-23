Colin Gooder passes away unexpectedly

Colin Christian Gooder of Franklin, better known as “Zen” to his beloved AT community, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born Feb. 23, 1973 in Boynton Beach, Fla.

He graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1990. He studied Mass Communication at Western Carolina University, graduating class of 1997. He also studied Graphic Arts/Writing at Appalachian State University.

Colin was editor at The Macon County News and Shopping Guide from 1998 until 2012.

Colin owned/operated Gooder’s Grove hiker hostel, opened in 2015, where he worked hard to provide a safe and welcoming space for hikers and other nature lovers who came there for respite and rejuvenation. He derived great joy and purpose from helping others and always looked for the good in each person he came across.

Colin was preceded in death by his father, Gary Gooder. He is survived by his mother, Betsey Gooder; brother, Guy Gooder (Alicia); sister, Anita Safron (Perry); nieces, Sydney Gooder, Samantha Couick, Leah Safron and Phoebe Safron; and nephew, Krash Gooder. He is also survived by his partner, Brittany Anderson.

Colin enjoyed hiking, kayaking, practicing tai chi, and was happiest on the trail with his beloved dogs Josie and Willow.

He will be greatly missed by his family, those he was related to, and those whom he chose to call family in the AT community. A private service will be held and a memorial service is being planned for April

2023.

