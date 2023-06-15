Collecting political items a passion for local resident

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Tom Peeling might sell home-grown fruits and vegetables along with his wife Becky’s baked goods on Saturday mornings at the Franklin Farmer’s Market, but the retired journalist’s true passion began when he was a child. During the 1968 presidential campaign, his mother allowed him to stay up late and watch her hoped-for candidate Ronald Reagan on television, and the balloons, confetti, and hoopla “fascinated” him.

Then, during the 1972 Nixon-McGovern race, Peeling picked up his first two political campaign buttons – one from each party. However, it was two years later, when he was 17 and stumbled upon an old wooden cigar box in his grandfather’s attic and found a few dozen 1900-1920 era campaign buttons, ones featuring such presidents as Theodore Roosevelt and William McKinley, that collecting political items “really got going.”

Peeling’s collection currently includes thousands of items, primarily political buttons and ribbons, but also any type of household or gimmicky product sporting a political message or figure. His focus has always been on his favorite president, Theodore Roosevelt, and 30 years ago he became the president of the American Political Items Collectors’ (APIC) Theodore Roosevelt Chapter. Plus, he is the editor of the APIC’s quarterly publication, The Keynoter. Because he has been collecting for so long, Peeling is able to answer questions online and in-person at political collectible shows nationwide regarding anything Theodore Roosevelt related.

“I especially like the Rough Rider stuff,” said Peeling. “Anything that has to do with him when he was running for governor of New York.”

Presently, he has about 30 trays of politically themed buttons arranged by category: Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, Prohibition, Independence Day, V-Day, and more. Plus, he collects politically themed ribbons and pins. A favorite is from Argentina, when Roosevelt visited there in 1913. “It’s in Spanish and the paper on the back reads, Made in Argentina.”

“There aren’t many campaign buttons anymore because once television became the campaign medium, they weren’t needed as much,” said Peeling about his collection. “From around the late 1800s to 1940s, buttons were really popular.”

He owns some buttons that are double sided, with a presidential candidate on one side and his running mate on the other. Some buttons have the two faces on the front and are called jugates. Sizes range from 7/8-inch size to about 6 inches in diameter. The most sought-after buttons and ribbons are from a particular event. He even has some unique button items, such as a photograph of Abraham Lincoln that is attached to a clasp and affixed to a bracelet woven out of human hair.

“Everything I have tells a story, and I like to imagine the person who wore the button … who felt so strongly about a candidate that they wore that person’s likeness.”

Original buttons can be purchased for as little as $15 up to thousands of dollars. The most money that Peeling believes has been paid for a button is $180,000 – for a rare 1920 campaign button showing James M. Cox and his running mate, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Of course, Cox did not win, but Roosevelt eventually did, and the button also became valuable because only a few were produced.

“You don’t have to be wealthy to collect political buttons,” said Peeling. “You can look for them at antique and thrift stores and estate sales and collectible shows. But some items do become expensive if they are rare.”

Part of what APIC imparts to collectors is how to determine a political item’s authenticity. Peeling said it is important to learn whether a button, for example, is original or a reproduction.

Twice a week, he joins with others around the country in a Facebook group session that enables individuals to learn what each person has and is willing to sell or trade.

While most of today’s political campaigns are more apt to print stickers or t-shirts, Peeling has picked up some modern buttons – such as when Madison Cawthorn was campaigning.

“And I may go to South Carolina next year, since that is where the first primary is, to see if they have any,” he said.

Peeling has been visiting Franklin from Florida since 1972, when his parents bought 3.5 acres and an old cabin. In 2006, he and his wife built a home. Three years ago, they moved to the area permanently and he began plying his skills at gardening.

“I grew up in the nursery business and have a plant background. I love to put seeds in the ground. And last year I bought a greenhouse. I was giving away so many vegetables to friends, neighbors, and a food pantry, and my wife and I canned 160 jars of items last year, that I decided to start selling some plants and produce at the Farmer’s Market. Plus, I have a 100-year-old pear tree on the property that produced 250 pounds of pears last year.”

But it is his museum room of everything historic and political, from propaganda cartoons to hand-made political signs to a porcelain lamp and a printed political scarf, that garners Peeling’s true attention.

“I was a journalism major at Penn State, but I was taking all these history courses,” he said. “And then I found out I could double major – in history and journalism. So, I did. And to think that I am surrounded by history now!”

A favorite item is an unfamiliar profile photograph of Roosevelt that he had given to friends and signed: “With hearty good wishes to … (including the ‘Teddy Bear.’) January 11, 1907.” Said Peeling, “It’s the first thing I’ve ever seen where he [Roosevelt] refers to the teddy bear.”

Another treasured item of his collection is a meticulously arranged and preserved photo album of fold-out panoramic black and white shots of Roosevelt on a railroad campaign route.

“I guess in some way I got the collecting gene from my grandfather. I would spend so much time in his attic as a kid because he had Civil War artifacts and so much other stuff that interested me. And for a long time, I thought I was the only one who was interested in old political stuff, but then I discovered APIC and learned that there are thousands of people who are interested, just like me, and that opened up a whole new world.”

While Peeling’s collecting interest is a hobby, he does continue to buy new items and collections when something piques his interest – and he sometimes sells items and collections as well. He also occasionally displays part of his collection in public, last year presenting some items in a one-month exhibit at the Macon County Public Library.

Peeling welcomes interest and questions about collecting political items: email him at TRbuttons@aol.com.