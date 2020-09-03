Communities mourn loss of public servants

Brittney Lofthouse Contributing Writer

West Macon Fire and Rescue lost a dedicated, respected member of the department on Sunday, Aug. 30, when Robert Randall, a charter member of West Macon Fire and Rescue passed away.

Randall first served as chief of the department in 1989, a position he volunteered in for 21 years. After serving as Chief, Randall transitioned to the role of Safety Officer in 2010 and has served as president of the board for most of the past 10 years.

“Robert’s 38 years of service and selflessness will forever be instilled in our hearts and minds,” West Macon Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook. “He will be missed for his leadership, mentorship, and his always huge smile.”

In addition to his service to West Macon Fire and Rescue, Randall served the citizens of Macon County, spending most of his professional life as a paramedic.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sept. 3 at West Macon Fire and Rescue with Rev. Greg Rogers officiating.

Cowee Fire and Rescue also lost a member last week in the passing of Firefighter 1830 Charles Greenwood.

Greenwood served the last 21 years with Cowee Fire and Rescue, but his time as a volunteer firefighter spans over 66 years, dating back to his time in Jacksonville, Fla.

Greenwood was a firefighter, engineer, safety officer, chaplain, board member (past president), and was a founding member of Cowee Fire and Rescue’s Honor Guard. Greenwood was also a veteran of the United States Army.

Greenwood was instrumental in training and mentoring young firefighters, always making it a point to connect with them once they joined the department.

Greenwood was laid to rest on Sunday during a graveside ceremony at Cowee Baptist Church.