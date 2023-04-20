Community Calendar April 20th 2023

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; allergies in the family; and any specialty items needed, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.

Start Your Recovery.org is a groundbreaking website developed by bringing together experts in substance misuse treatment from leading nonprofit, academic, and government institutions. Through this resource, the community can find local support and treatment options; hear stories from individuals with similar life experiences; and learn about recognizing and dealing with substance misuse.

Prentiss Church Food Pantry will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 59 Church Hill Lane. For more information, call (828)369-3885.

M.S. Support Group of Macon County will meet on Thursday, April 20, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Macon County Senior Center. Family members and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information go to facebook MS Support Group of Macon County.

Heartland Band Old Time Gospel Singing will be held on Friday, April 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at West Franklin Church, located on Sloan Rd., next to the Forest Service Office. All are welcome.

Friends of the Greenway and Macon County Parks & Recreation Open House will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at FROG Quarters, 573 E. Main Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is invited to offer best wishes to Terry Browning who will be retiring on April 28 after 20 years providing maintenance to the Little Tennessee River Greenway. To send a card, mail to FROG Quarters, 573 E. Main St., Franklin, NC 28734.

Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church Food Pantry will be held on Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 86 E. Hickory Knoll Rd. For more information, call the church at(828)369-9300 or Jannie at (813)305-9433.

Share the Journey Support Group for Caregivers whose loved ones are experiencing memory loss will meet on Wednesday, April 26, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St. Enter the church from the parking lot, come through the double red doors in the courtyard and follow the signs. For more information, call (828)524-3119.

Free yoga at the Macon County Public Library will be held on Thursday, April 27, 6 to 7 p.m. Meet and practice outside the library, weather permitting; otherwise it will be held in the library Living Room. Bring a mat. The library is located at 149 Siler Farm Road, Franklin.

American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, April 27, 10:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Nantahala School Gym, 213 Windingstairs Rd., Topton. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter nantahala to schedule an appointment.

Beyond the Box Event for Operation Christmas Child will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2577 US Highway 441 S., Sylva. For more information or to RSVP, contact June Trull at: jtrull.occ2017@hotmail.com

Trout Unlimited Sylva is hosting a fun afternoon of kid friendly activities followed by a hamburger and hot dog cookout and with gear raffles Tuesday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m., at East Laporte River Park. Newcomers and anyone curious about fishing and conservation are welcome. The event will be held rain or shine. Email to tu.sylva.373@gmail.com if you plan to attend or for more information.

Charles Gandy Embellished Knitting Workshop will be held on May 5, 1 to 4 p.m. Get Weaving with Sarah Howard on May 5, 10:30 a.m., live ZOOM Talk taking place during the Cowee Valley Quilt & Fiber Celebration at the Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center. Go to coweeschool.org to RSVP limited spaces.

International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) seeks host families for the 2023/24 School Year. Students are 15-18 years old and from Europe, Asia and South America. Students have their own health insurance and money to pay for their expenses. Family application process includes completing online application, reference checks, background checks and a home visit interview. Families can host for a full school year or semester program and do not need to have children or teens in their homes. Ongoing Support is provided to the family and student throughout the student’s stay. For more information, call Donna Bell (828)421-8843; or email dbell@icesusa.org; or www.icesusa.org.

Girl Scout Daisy and Brownie Volunteers needed for Troop 2996 in Franklin. This is a great opportunity to help 5 to 8 year olds learn and grow. For more information, call Diane Peltz at (828)371-2823 or email dianepeltz1953@gmail.com.

Gem & Mineral Museum, located in the Old Jail on Phillips Street in downtown Franklin is open Friday and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring gems and artifacts from North Carolina and all over the world.

Macon Chips, Franklin’s Wood Carving Club meets on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library and on Thursdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Franklin High School Wood Shop just off McCollum Drive. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call (828)342-8126.

Uptown Gallery Children and Adult Art Classes and Workshops in acrylic, watercolor, acrylic paint pouring, encaustic, precious metal clay and glass fusing. Free painting in the classroom Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All skill levels and mediums are welcome. Participants are responsible for their own project and a bag lunch. Membership meeting second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m. The gallery is located at 30 E. Main St. in Franklin. For more information, call (828)349-4607.

A.A. Meetings Franklin Alcoholics Anonymous “Open Meetings” are for anyone who thinks they may have a drinking problem or is interested in the A.A. recovery program. In person meetings with Covid 19 preventive measures are held on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at No Wrong Door, 102 Thomas Heights Rd., Sunday, 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 66 Harrison Ave., Monday, noon, Tuesday, 8 a.m, and Thursday, noon at St. Agnes Episcopal Church on 66 Church St., and Wednesday, 7 p.m., at St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, 216 Roller Mill Rd. On Line Meeting information is available by visiting www.aawnc80.org. or to speak with a member of A.A. call (828)349-4357.

Crawford Senior Center officers a variety of classes to older adults in Macon County. Classes include arts, crafts, exercise, and more. They also offer a variety of support groups: dementia caregivers, visually impaired persons, grief support and multiple sclerosis support group. For more information, call (828)349-2058 ext. 0.

Crawford Senior Center Care Connection Adult Day Program offers activities and supervision for adults with dementia and other forms of memory loss. For more information, call (828)349-0211 ext. 0.

Habitat for Humanity of Macon/Jackson County needs volunteers to share skills or gain some experience learning new ones. From carpentry to cleaning, marketing to moral support, computer skills, planning and organizing or just plain common sense, the greatest gift you could ever give is time. Any amount is good. Some great times, lasting friendships and rewarding experiences await. Call (828)369-3716 or (828)371-5442.

Friends of the Greenway FROG Quarters is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 573 E. Main. Free internet. Reservations taken for the shelters.

Celebrate Recovery at Discover Church Monday nights, 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling our life. Free childcare up to five years old for attending parents. Discover Church is located at 47 Macon Center Dr. (behind Bojangles). For more information, email cr@discover.church for questions.

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Centers in Cullowhee and Franklin have an educational parenting program to earn “points” to use to obtain free items for your family. The centers carry formula, diapers, wipes, baby items and clothing up to size 6, as well as strollers, car seats, high chairs, pack n’ plays, etc. Donations are always welcome. Services are free and confidential. For more information or an appointment, call (828)349-3200, (828)293-3600 or smpcc.org.

Crawford Senior Center Zoom Classes include exercise, tai chi, and more. For more information, or to register, call the Senior Center at (828)349-2058.

Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter Telephone Support Group for Caregivers of Persons with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia is designed to provide caregivers opportunities for sharing, education, and support through a telephone conference. Support group participants and a support group facilitator connect each month for one-hour confidential sessions. For more information, call (800)272-3900.

Volunteer drivers needed at Macon County Senior Services. Mileage will be reimbursed. For more information, call (828) 349-0211.

Macon County CareNet is in need of volunteers. Positions open are food pantry, soup kitchen and file room. If interested stop by for an application at 130 Bidwell St., or call (828)369-2642.

CareNet on Bidwell Street will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A box of food may be picked up once a week.

Appalachian Animal Rescue Center is looking for volunteers to help at the thrift store. Call for information about the store (828)369-3046 or the shelter (828)524-4588 if you are interested in volunteering.

Macon Medication Assistance Program located at the back of the First Baptist Church is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (828)524-5258.

Men’s Teen Challenge Needs Good Quality Lumber for its woodworking Shop. Pick up in Franklin area. To donate, call (828)369-1177.